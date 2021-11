“We are proud that so many of our students were active citizens in the 2020 election,” Dean of Students Jeff Mackay said. “Linfield is a place where students are encouraged to participate in their community and engage in thoughtful and respectful discourse. Our student leaders in the Associated Students of Linfield University really embraced this last fall and called on their peers to have their voice heard during the election. Kudos to them, and to all our students, for registering to vote and for voting in such high numbers.”

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO