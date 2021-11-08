CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

The Temptations and the Four Tops coming to Greensboro on February 18

By Press Release
Yes Weekly
 6 days ago

The Temptations and the Four Tops coming to Greensboro Feb. 18. (Greensboro, NC – Nov. 8)The TEMPTATIONS and The FOUR TOPS will perform together on one stage for one night only at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale...

