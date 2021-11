The New England Patriots picked up yet another convincing win this season as they took care of business against the Cleveland Browns with a 45-7 victory in Week 10. It was a near-flawless performance from the Patriots on both sides of the ball. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued to bolster his resume for the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award with a three passing touchdowns outing, while the defense allowed a mere one third down conversion to the Browns offense.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO