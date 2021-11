Bills QB Josh Allen said he has to play better than he did vs. Jacksonville in the shocking, 9-6 upset loss. “Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s—, excuse my language, but that starts with me.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO