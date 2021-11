With the Dodgers 2021 season now over, this episode of the podcast looks back at the NLCS Game 6 loss in Atlanta, and the various factors that ended things for Los Angeles. Among the topics discussed are the inconsistent Dodgers offense, the lack of depth relative to recent years, and the ripple effect of relying heavily on the only three starting pitchers on the roster. We also look ahead to the offseason, and recap so, so many of our podcast bets during the year.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO