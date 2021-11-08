Texas Tech rejects Graham Harrell, hires Dave Aranda assistant as new coach

Here’s a look at how some potential candidates for the USC head football coach position fared this past weekend:. Aranda’s rise throughout this coaching search has been steady, but it hit a new peak this weekend as Aranda led the Bears to an upset victory over previously-undefeated Oklahoma. The 27-14 victory was the type of gritty performance that makes Aranda such an enticing candidate. The Bears held Oklahoma to 260 total yards, a number surpassed by Baylor’s 296 rushing yards on the evening. Baylor had two turnovers and seven penalties, but won the time of possession battle and held Oklahoma 2-for-9 on third-down conversion attempts. The win was a great bounce-back performance for the Bears after an embarrassing loss to TCU the previous week. Though he’s only in his second year as a head coach, Aranda is proving he has the ability to lead a team through the ups-and-downs of a season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO