Arizona State

Huskies suspend coach Jimmy Lake, fire OC before ASU game

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 7 days ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils will face a Washington Huskies team in disarray Saturday after UW suspended head coach Jimmy Lake for one game and fired offensive coordinator John Donovan. It will mark the third game in a row that ASU faces a team led by an interim head...

mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Washington's Jimmy Lake fires assistant coach after loss

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake fired second-year offensive coordinator and quarterback coach John Donovan Sunday afternoon, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. After firing the assistant coach, Washington promoted wide receiver coach Junior Adams to play calling duties for the 2021 season. Offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum also received a promotion to quarterback coach.
Yardbarker

Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

On Monday, the Washington Huskies announced head football coach Jimmy Lake would be suspended (without pay) for one game for his actions in Saturday's loss to Oregon. Per the Seattle Times, the suspension comes after Lake was shown on national television attempting to separate walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai from a sideline scrum by hitting him in the facemask, then shoving him in the back when he turned to walk away.
Washington Huskies fire OC John Donovan before hosting ASU

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies’ offense. Donovan’s firing came a day after the Huskies managed just seven first downs in a 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon. Washington had 166 total yards in the loss to the Ducks, which was the capper to a long run of issues with Donovan’s system. The 166 total yards were the fewest by Washington since a 2010 loss to Stanford.
HuskyMaven

Donovan Fired by Huskies; Adams Becomes Interim OC

The heads have begun to roll. Nine games into to an extremely disappointing season, the University of Washington football team on Sunday parted ways with offensive coordinator John Donovan. The school made the announcement of his firing in a four-paragraph release, coming nearly 24 hours after the Huskies played Oregon...
Everything UW Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said in his Oregon Week press conference

Nov. 1—The Oregon game requires little explanation. But UW head coach Jimmy Lake met the media on Monday anyway. Here's a full transcript of Lake's weekly press conference. "Good morning. So just to recap the game last Saturday night, it's just been a joy to watch our team just scratch and fight all the way to the end. For us to be able to secure a victory in back-to-back road games, in two tough environments, I'm just extremely happy for our guys. They've put a lot of work in. We always talk about, we've had some really good practices, and we just needed to see some results, and we've seen some results the last couple weeks. Now, tons of room for improvement. As we all know, we could play better on offense, play better on defense and play better on special teams. We'll continue to work on that, so we can play a cleaner game. But we know we're playing against good competition, and they also coach their guys up and come up with good plans. We've been able to get those victories these last couple weeks. I'm just really proud. Our guys are swinging and fighting all the way to the end, and keep scrapping.
Washington fires Jimmy Lake: What's next as Huskies program dismisses coach in second season

Washington fired coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, six days after the school suspended him for Saturday's game against Arizona State. Lake was 7-6 in two seasons leading the program after serving on Chris Petersen's staff in Seattle since 2014. Washington will honor the terms of Lake's contract, and he'll be owed roughly $9.9 million. Assistant coach Bob Gregory will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: Who UW Huskies should target to replace Jimmy Lake as coach

The UW Huskies officially made the move many were expecting on Sunday, firing head coach Jimmy Lake just 14 games into his tenure as the successor to Chris Petersen. Lake’s 2021 season had been bad from the start with the Huskies falling to FCS Montana to open the year despite being a preseason top-25 team. The Huskies then lost to Michigan the following week.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
