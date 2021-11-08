CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston's Jaylen Brown to miss 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury, per coach Ime Udoka

By Justin Quinn
 6 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Some Jaylen Brown news that has nothing to do with trades: During the team’s post-practice press conference on Monday, head coach Ime Udoka revealed the All-Star Boston Celtics forward will miss between one and two weeks with his hamstring injury that he tweaked in a blowout win of the Miami Heat last week.

Brown has had hamstring issues several times in the past, so the Celtics have been proceeding with an abundance of caution to avoid exacerbating the notoriously tricky soft tissue problem. Exceedingly easy to re-injure, a cautious approach to allow the hamstring to fully heal is a wise one, particularly given Boston’s schedule grows increasingly difficult as the month progresses.

While it might not seem like good news, that the injury was not more severe is indeed a positive outcome for such a situation, given players can miss several weeks or even months in severe cases.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics receive unfortunate Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics received an unfortunate injury update on Friday. Jaylen Brown’s right hamstring tightness will cause him to miss Boston’s next game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced. Brown left the Celtics’ prior game, a victory over the Miami Heat, due to his hamstring issue after the third...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Leaves Celtics-Heat Game With Injury

Jaylen Brown exited the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Thursday evening with a hamstring injury. View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 95-78 in Miami, Florida, on Thursday night. The Heat fell to 6-2, and the Celtics advanced...
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Unsure When Jaylen Brown Will Return To Celtics

The Boston Celtics may be without Jaylen Brown for multiple games. The guard suffered a hamstring injury in Boston’s 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Brown will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, but head coach Ime Udoka couldn’t quite put a timeline on just when he would return.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Boston's Jaylen Brown gets 28 points, 7 rebounds vs. Chicago Bulls (11/1)

The fourth-quarter collapse of the Boston Celtics in their 128-114 home loss to the Chicago Bulls still stings, but that doesn’t mean the whole game was an unwatchable mess — quite the opposite. Several players had very solid games before the proverbial wheels fell off in the final 12 minutes, and perhaps none more than Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) likely out for Celtics 1-2 weeks

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-to-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced. Brown suffered the strain in last Thursday's game versus the Miami Heat. Dennis Schroder started in place of Brown on Saturday and scored 20 points with 4 boards, 6 assists, and a triple. He will likely remain in the starting lineup while Brown is out and Josh Richardson should see a larger role off the bench. The Celtics' next game is on Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Udoka on Brown’s hamstring strain: “could be anywhere from a week to two weeks”

Jaylen Brown was ruled out for tonight’s game in Dallas and he could miss even more after suffering a right hamstring strain Thursday night against the Heat. “He’s still getting assessed. We’ll know more tomorrow about severity and length of time. He’s had some tightness there and we’ll know more when he gets looked at today,” head coach Ime Udoka before the Mavericks game. “We’re being cautious. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past. I think he’s had three or so over the last four years, so it’s something that he’s dealt with before, but he’s also bounced back pretty quickly. It’s a little different with everybody. Depending on the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks.”
NBA
Ime Udoka: "There was no strategy; It was not supposed to be a foul"

Boston Celtics head coach immediately gave us the answer to the question that was on everyone's mind. Did you tell the team to take a foul there or did Marcus mess up? Udoka tried to take some blame in his post game presser (video above), but he let it be known that he told the team not to foul. So in a way he's trying to cover for Marcus, while also throwing him under the bus a bit.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Brace for Results on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring

C's brace for results on Jaylen Brown's hamstring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Saturday that the team expects to find out more about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring tightness on Sunday, but noted Boston is proceeding with caution due to Brown’s history with that injury.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Mavericks LIVE Postgame Show; Jaylen Brown Out for Boston

The Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Bobby Manning, John Zannis and A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE in Dallas break down the game. The Celtics come in riding a two game winning streak after back to back wins in Florida against the Magic and a 95-78 blowout of the Heat.
NBA
