Boston's Jaylen Brown to miss 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury, per coach Ime Udoka

Some Jaylen Brown news that has nothing to do with trades: During the team’s post-practice press conference on Monday, head coach Ime Udoka revealed the All-Star Boston Celtics forward will miss between one and two weeks with his hamstring injury that he tweaked in a blowout win of the Miami Heat last week.

Brown has had hamstring issues several times in the past, so the Celtics have been proceeding with an abundance of caution to avoid exacerbating the notoriously tricky soft tissue problem. Exceedingly easy to re-injure, a cautious approach to allow the hamstring to fully heal is a wise one, particularly given Boston’s schedule grows increasingly difficult as the month progresses.

While it might not seem like good news, that the injury was not more severe is indeed a positive outcome for such a situation, given players can miss several weeks or even months in severe cases.

