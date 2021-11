It’s no secret that extreme temperatures impact performance in distance running, and anyone who’s gone for a run on a hot summer day can attest to that. We saw the effects of high temperatures very clearly this year, as dozens of athletes dropped out of the Olympic marathon in the extreme heat of Sapporo. You could also see the effects of temperature this fall at both the Chicago and Berlin marathons, which turned out to be much warmer than in previous years. But just how much does temperature affect marathon performance? Researchers in Europe recently analyzed thousands of race results to determine which temperature is best to run a fast marathon, and at what point the temperature starts to slow you down.

