CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jackson State joined by Prairie View in Top 25

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pcuwc_0cqLlL0800

Jackson State has been nationally ranked for a month. Now it finally has some company in the top 25.

Prairie View A&M has made its debut in the STATS FCS poll as it is now off to a 7-1 start on the season. It enters the pool at no. 24.

JSU moved up one spot in the STATS FCS poll, going from 19th to 18th following its 42-21 win over Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Jackson State took a bigger leap up in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Poll this week. It went up to no. 15 after the win. That comes a week after it dropped one spot in the FCS Coaches Poll following a close win over Mississippi Valley.

Prairie View is not ranked in the AFCA FCS poll, however, it is receiving votes.

Florida A&M is listed as receiving votes in both polls with it’s 7-2 record following a solid win over Southern University on Saturday.

There are also a pair of Division II HBCUs that are nationally ranked as well.

CIAA North champion Bowie State is ranked 12th in the D2 poll, moving up two spots after its 79-6 thrashing of Elizabeth City State on Saturday.

SIAC East Champion Albany State is ranked 18th in the D2 poll. It jumped up four slots thanks to a 57-0 pummeling of rival Fort Valley State.

CIAA South champion Fayetteville State is on the outside looking in as the top team in the receiving votes category. It will take on Bowie State on Saturday for the 2021 CIAA football title.

The post Jackson State joined by Prairie View in Top 25 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#Southern University#Prairie View A M#Stats Fcs#Afca Fcs#Florida A M#Division Ii Hbcus
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 2; Auburn Falls Out

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.
ALABAMA STATE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

2K+
Followers
856
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy