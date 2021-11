Kill Feed switches things up and explores new genres on “DRUMS!”, an exciting house track releasing this Friday on Never Say Die!. With each release, Kill Feed continues to impress listeners with his overall sound and ability to create any type of track that he desires. He jumped onto the scene with his Multiplayer EP and Valley of Death EP and has not stopped refining his sound ever since. Earlier this year, he released the emotional track “Without You,” which took a step back from the normal bass-heavy style that he has exemplified on tracks such as “Forsaken” or his recent remix of Trampa‘s “Pull Up.” Continuing to push his sound forward and expand his horizons, he is gracing us with an impeccably bouncy house track called “DRUMS!,” out this Friday on Never Say Die.

