CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday vs. Packers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD3pV_0cqLiKwM00

The Green Bay Packers will likely face eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson when the Seattle Seahawks arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The doctor who operated on Wilson’s injured finger issued a statement clearing the Seahawks quarterback to play Sunday against the Packers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson was injured late in the Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7. He has missed the last three games while on injured reserve. The Seahawks had a bye in Week 9, giving Wilson a chance to return after only four weeks and three missed games.

Backup Geno Smith played in his absence. The Seahawks went 1-2 with Smith at quarterback and are now 3-5 entering Week 10.

Wilson released this video of his recovery on Monday, with the caption “It’s time.”

Wilson completed 72.0 percent of his passes, averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdown passes and only one interception, and led the NFL in passer rating at 125.0 during the first five weeks.

Wilson’s return coincides with the expected return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers would start if he’s activated by Sunday.

Wilson last played the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round following the 2019 season. The Seahawks have never beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field with Wilson at quarterback, losing four straight games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#The Los Angeles Rams#Passer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have ‘To Win The Matchup Up Front’ To Beat Rams

(CBS San Francisco) — The NFC West has a pretty wide gap going into Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL’s best record at 8-1, while the Los Angeles Rams are  one of only a few teams to reach seven wins. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, have each only won three games. Their odds of making a playoff run seem to grow longer by the week. Coming off a win, the Seahawks will get another boost in Week 10, when quarterback Russell Wilson returns. But they face the unenviable challenge of meeting the Packers...
NFL
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy