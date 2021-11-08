Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

A Delphos man escaped injury when the skid loader he was using caught fire Thursday morning east of Salina. Max Trahan, 60, of Delphos, was working on an area of trees in the 3900 block of S. Woodward Road when the ASV PT-100 Forestry skid loader he was using caught fire, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:13 a.m. Thursday.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO