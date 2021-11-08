Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance...salinapost.com
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0