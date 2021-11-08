CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance...

Mayor of Kansas community arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of a Wichita suburb was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A report released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday shows that Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Saturday near the intersection of Tyler Road and Kellogg Drive in Wichita.
Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
Family: Kan. woman who died in head-on crash was mother of 4

BUTLER COUNTY —The family of a Kansas woman who died in a head-on crash Wednesday was the mother of four children, according to a GoFundMe page established by her sister. Elizabeth Colling, 39, Potwin, died just before 7a.m. Wednesday when a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles.
Kan. man charged for fatal crash when he was in high school

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal 2018 crash have filed charges in the case. The one-car rollover crash near the intersection of Hawk Road ad 800 Avenue killed an Abilene High School student Isaac Johnson. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff, Hayden Cook, who was also a student...
Kan. deputy uses drone to catch serial burglar in a field on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a chase on Interstate 70. Early Wednesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2015 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from Wichita, westbound on Interstate 70, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.
Skid loader catches fire; Delphos man uninjured

A Delphos man escaped injury when the skid loader he was using caught fire Thursday morning east of Salina. Max Trahan, 60, of Delphos, was working on an area of trees in the 3900 block of S. Woodward Road when the ASV PT-100 Forestry skid loader he was using caught fire, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:13 a.m. Thursday.
Kansas man dead, another injured after trucks collide

ROOKS COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Friday in Rooks County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Frieghtliner semi driven by Jean C. De La Roche, 39, Great Bend, was westbound on County Road X one mile south of Palco. A 2000 Sterling semi driven by Michael L. Towns, 69, Palco was northbound on County Road 3.
Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Adams, Tyrie Andrico; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Defective tail lamps. Poss of...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 6-12

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FINLEY, JONATHAN MARCUS WILLIAM; 40; Gladstone, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Transporting an open...
Suspects charged with Native American art exhibit theft at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two University of Kansas students have been charged with stealing part of a Native American art exhibit that also was vandalized while displayed outside a campus museum. Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski were charged in Douglas County District Court with theft of property of a value...
Another Kan. school district to give overwhelmed staff days off

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve. The USD 497 school board in Lawrence approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 _ a Monday and a Tuesday _ into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off.
Dillons grocery store evacuated after fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Authorities evacuated a grocery store in Manhattan Friday due to a fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., fire crews were w dispatched to the Dillions grocery store, 130 Sarber Lane in Manhattan, for a report of a possible structure fire, according to Ryan Almes, Deputy Chief. Upon arrival, crews found...
Police investigate alleged threat against SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Kansas middle school. On Thursday, police were informed of a suspected threat at Horace Good Middle School, 1412 north Main in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that a 13-year-old student made threats against the...
Judge will now decide fate of KC police officer in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

