Notre Dame, IN

Kyle Hamilton's Return To The Notre Dame Lineup Remains A Question Mark

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
 6 days ago
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said there should be more clarity about Kyle Hamilton’s availability for this week and beyond by the time he meets with the media again on Thursday.

Hamilton, a 6 foot 4 junior safety who was a mid-season Associated Press All-American, injured his leg against USC. He hasn’t played since the first quarter of the victory over the Trojans.

His available for this Saturday's 7:30 PM matchup against Virginia (6-3) remains in doubt. Kelly said he hopes to have established a better view of the situation later on Monday.

There has been speculation that Hamilton won’t return this season if the injury healed because he doesn’t want to risk dropping in the NFL draft.

It’s not clear what the injury is but Kelly has said it’s not season-ending.

“The MRI is complete but I think we have other doctors that will take a look at it,” he said. “The family wants to get completed information as does Kyle before any decisions are made. I think we’ll have a better understanding of that later today.”

Hamilton’s ongoing saga is just one aspect of a complicated injury list. Kelly announced that senior receiver Avery Davis is out for the season with a torn ACL that he suffered against Navy.

Freshman Lorenzo Styles will move into Davis' starting spot at wide receiver. Kelly noted that Davis had 44 snaps against Navy and Styles had 16. That will reverse, Kelly said. Running backs Chris Tyree and Kyren Williams will pick up some snaps in the slot to help out.

Kelly said that Davis, a fifth-year senior, could return because of the Covid 19 exception.

“He’ll have to make a decision on what he wants to do next,” Kelly said. “I think he was obviously planning on going to the NFL. I don’t think he’s in a position to do that now. He’ll be invited back if he chooses to do that but he’s got some time to make that decision. “

Kelly said that senior cornerback Tariq Bracy has a dislocated finger.

According to Kelly, Bracy should be able to play with the injury.

He said that linebacker Drew White, who played with a torn posterior cruciate ligament against Navy. White can continue to play.

Kelly said that White had to learn to play through the pain and that he was a “Warrior.” Kelly pointed out that former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders played without a PCL.

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, Braden Lenzy, Backs

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media after a 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “He’s a freak. We targeted him. Now, they doubled him on a couple of throws. We went to Kevin (Austin) on the touchdown. That was a third down and they ran in and out coverage on him and doubled them. So, our read was to go to Kevin in the one-on-one and Kevin comes up with a great play. But yeah, he was targeted. We were going to try to get him the ball. Obviously, he makes a great catch.. He takes it off the guy's helmet. So, that's just the kind of player he is.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia, Notre Dame's Identity, Irish Running Backs

Brian Kelly talks about his team's resume, Notre Dame's identity, and some big individual efforts from the 28-3 victory over Virginia. 1. Four weeks ago, Notre Dame, despite its 5-1 record, was a great big question mark. There was no offensive identity and the defense was alternately shaky and good from week to week. There were issues at quarterback and the offensive line had struggled badly.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly On Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction

Five thoughts ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Virginia, including a prediction. 1. Don’t ever underestimate Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s acumen in manipulating the message; or at least trying to. In this instance, it’s the strange way he’s twisted the storyline about star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton hurt his knee against USC. No one except the coaching staff and Hamilton knows the extent of the injury. What’s clear is that Kelly indicated it wasn’t season-ending after it happened. Hamilton will miss his third straight game against Virginia this week. Kelly has always insisted that Hamilton will return this season if healthy.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Big Board

NOTRE DAME COMMITS (6) 1. DE Keon Keeley - 6-6, 230, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 2. LB Drayk Bowen - 6-2, 215, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean. 3. DE Brenan Vernon - 6-5, 250, Mentor (Ohio) High School. 4. S Adon Shuler - 6-1, 190, Irvington (N.J.) High School. 5. TE Cooper...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
607
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

