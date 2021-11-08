Kyle Hamilton's Return To The Notre Dame Lineup Remains A Question Mark

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said there should be more clarity about Kyle Hamilton’s availability for this week and beyond by the time he meets with the media again on Thursday.

Hamilton, a 6 foot 4 junior safety who was a mid-season Associated Press All-American, injured his leg against USC. He hasn’t played since the first quarter of the victory over the Trojans.

His available for this Saturday's 7:30 PM matchup against Virginia (6-3) remains in doubt. Kelly said he hopes to have established a better view of the situation later on Monday.

There has been speculation that Hamilton won’t return this season if the injury healed because he doesn’t want to risk dropping in the NFL draft.

It’s not clear what the injury is but Kelly has said it’s not season-ending.

“The MRI is complete but I think we have other doctors that will take a look at it,” he said. “The family wants to get completed information as does Kyle before any decisions are made. I think we’ll have a better understanding of that later today.”

Hamilton’s ongoing saga is just one aspect of a complicated injury list. Kelly announced that senior receiver Avery Davis is out for the season with a torn ACL that he suffered against Navy.

Freshman Lorenzo Styles will move into Davis' starting spot at wide receiver. Kelly noted that Davis had 44 snaps against Navy and Styles had 16. That will reverse, Kelly said. Running backs Chris Tyree and Kyren Williams will pick up some snaps in the slot to help out.

Kelly said that Davis, a fifth-year senior, could return because of the Covid 19 exception.

“He’ll have to make a decision on what he wants to do next,” Kelly said. “I think he was obviously planning on going to the NFL. I don’t think he’s in a position to do that now. He’ll be invited back if he chooses to do that but he’s got some time to make that decision. “

Kelly said that senior cornerback Tariq Bracy has a dislocated finger.

According to Kelly, Bracy should be able to play with the injury.

He said that linebacker Drew White, who played with a torn posterior cruciate ligament against Navy. White can continue to play.

Kelly said that White had to learn to play through the pain and that he was a “Warrior.” Kelly pointed out that former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders played without a PCL.

