Virginia State

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Virginia

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) head to the Commonwealth this weekend for a matchup against the high-scoring Virginia Cavaliers (6-3).

Notre Dame has released its depth chart in advance of that matchup. We begin with a look at the Notre Dame offense, which is now without senior captain Avery Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nyof0_0cqLgyao00

Freshman Lorenzo Styles is slated to replace Davis in the slot. Styles has been coming on strong in recent games, and that experience should help make his transition into the starting lineup even more smooth. During his Monday press conference, head coach Brian Kelly also said other players (Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams) will also get more time in the slot.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygUc0_0cqLgyao00

The defensive depth chart is the same as last week, including it still listing Xavier Watts at rover. Watts has been working at safety for the last few weeks.

IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia, Notre Dame's Identity, Irish Running Backs

Brian Kelly talks about his team's resume, Notre Dame's identity, and some big individual efforts from the 28-3 victory over Virginia. 1. Four weeks ago, Notre Dame, despite its 5-1 record, was a great big question mark. There was no offensive identity and the defense was alternately shaky and good from week to week. There were issues at quarterback and the offensive line had struggled badly.
IrishBreakdown

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense Against Virginia

Notre Dame (8-1) looks to improve on its No. 9 ranking in the College Football Playoff tonight when it takes on the explosive Virginia Cavaliers (6-3). If Notre Dame is going to beat the Cavaliers the Irish offense will need to play one of its best games of the season. Here are five keys to the offense playing a vital role in the kind of impressive road win Notre Dame needs to impress the playoff committee.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, Braden Lenzy, Backs

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media after a 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “He’s a freak. We targeted him. Now, they doubled him on a couple of throws. We went to Kevin (Austin) on the touchdown. That was a third down and they ran in and out coverage on him and doubled them. So, our read was to go to Kevin in the one-on-one and Kevin comes up with a great play. But yeah, he was targeted. We were going to try to get him the ball. Obviously, he makes a great catch.. He takes it off the guy's helmet. So, that's just the kind of player he is.”
IrishBreakdown

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Starts Fast, Sputters Late In Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) earned a 28-3 victory over Virginia in a game that started well and ended with a bit of a whimper. *** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel. Notre Dame used a lot of 21 personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end) in the red zone and on third-down. Out of that package we saw Kyren Williams lining up or motioning outside as a wide receiver, which is exactly what I wanted to see. Great decision by Rees and good usage of his best player in different ways.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Has A Clear College Football Playoff Path

Notre Dame ranked ninth in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, and the Irish still have five teams it must climb ahead of. That seems daunting considering Notre Dame has just two games remaining, two games against a pair of 3-7 opponents. The path forward, however, isn't as daunting...
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly On Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction

Five thoughts ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Virginia, including a prediction. 1. Don’t ever underestimate Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s acumen in manipulating the message; or at least trying to. In this instance, it’s the strange way he’s twisted the storyline about star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton hurt his knee against USC. No one except the coaching staff and Hamilton knows the extent of the injury. What’s clear is that Kelly indicated it wasn’t season-ending after it happened. Hamilton will miss his third straight game against Virginia this week. Kelly has always insisted that Hamilton will return this season if healthy.
IrishBreakdown

Cover Three: Week 11 Best College Football Bets

Last week: 1-3 #9 Notre Dame at Virginia. Notre Dame invades Charlottesville to face another opponent coming off two weeks of preparation. The biggest question for Notre Dame is the status of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who has not been medically cleared to play. Brian Kelly did mention that Hamilton has done everything that has been asked of him in efforts to get back on the field, but the final hurdle of medical clearance is still a few steps away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide

Notre Dame (8-1) moved up a spot in the second installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff ranking. It wasn't the jump Notre Dame hoped for but it got them closer. More chaos this weekend will obviously improve Notre Dame's playoff odds even more. Last weekend the two big games...
