Following years of digital transformation, much of which spurred on by the pandemic, healthcare organizations find themselves in the position of having to safeguard applications and information spanning their health IT ecosystem. At the same time, bad actors have identified healthcare as an industry ripe for cyberattacks, with ransomware and malware attacks becoming more and more commonplace. For covered entities and business associates to secure and protect health data systems and sensitive health information, they must become proactive in their health data security and privacy efforts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO