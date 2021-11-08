Paws & Reflect ‘Furever Loved’ Bracelet – White Turquoise

In a sea of Y2K references on the spring '22 runways, one, in particular, stood out. Blumarine designer Nicola Brognano, who has made her name resurrecting the label through the embodiment of early aughts energy, not only bedecked her models in low-rise, ethereal ensembles but also adorned their upper arms with rhinestone-embellished cuffs. Similar in theory but unlike in aesthetic, the bicep bands at Prada were simple, stiff, and adorned with the brand's signature triangular logo. Raf Simons, half the designer counterpart at the aforementioned fashion house, personified the bracelets with skeletal hands that quite literally gripped at their wearers' sweater-clad arms. Similar styles also appeared at both Tory Burch and Fendi.
