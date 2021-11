Forza Horizon 5 isn’t just trying to focus on one type of racing; it has something for everyone, whether you enjoy rally or testing the limits of supercars. The challenge comes with knowing what cars are best to use with each racing type and how to handle your vehicle as you race through the different areas of the map. There are five core types of racing in Forza Horizon 5, plus expeditions, and a quartet of mini-racing activities for you to take part in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO