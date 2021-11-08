CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS and StarMed Healthcare partner for vaccine clinics for kids

By Kiara Jacobs
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33h9ji_0cqLd3ud00

Source: SolStock / Getty

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting children from five to eleven vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and a local healthcare clinic are teaming up to do ther part in the vaccine rollout.

This week CMS and StarMed partners to hold COVID drive-thru testing and vaccine sties.

The sites will be held in the parking lots of Barnette Elementary , Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary , James Martin Middle School , Garinger High School and Rocky River High School.

Currently, only Pfizer is available for kids five or older which are authorized for use by the FDA. The doses are smaller for children than adults and the needles are smaller.

Mecklenburg County Public Health says there are 100,000 kids in the five to eleven age group in the county.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Gallbladder

  You, or someone you know, has probably had their gallbladder removed. This is a topic that makes Holly Haze fired up and she will tell you why….but let’s start with this: Consult your physician if you are experiencing discomfort. A cholecystectomy is one of the most common surgeries in the United States. Holly shares, “Sadly, […]
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. Over 40 million adults in the U.S. have an anxiety disorder. Meanwhile, approximately 7% of children aged 3-17 experience issues with anxiety each year. Most people develop symptoms before age 21. The numbers during the past 22 months have not been assessed yet, but […]
MENTAL HEALTH
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

776
Followers
175
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy