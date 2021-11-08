CMS and StarMed Healthcare partner for vaccine clinics for kids

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting children from five to eleven vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and a local healthcare clinic are teaming up to do ther part in the vaccine rollout.

This week CMS and StarMed partners to hold COVID drive-thru testing and vaccine sties.

The sites will be held in the parking lots of Barnette Elementary , Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary , James Martin Middle School , Garinger High School and Rocky River High School.

Currently, only Pfizer is available for kids five or older which are authorized for use by the FDA. The doses are smaller for children than adults and the needles are smaller.

Mecklenburg County Public Health says there are 100,000 kids in the five to eleven age group in the county.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email