Google Photos may be a wonderful tool for storing and editing photos of your loved ones, but it's pretty cumbersome when you want to access images saved locally on your phone. To get to those, you need to know that they're hidden in the unintuitively named "Library" bottom tab, and then find them in the unassuming "Photos on device" carousel. As spotted by the Google News Telegram group, Google is looking to make things easier for screenshots and possibly other device folders, with a shortcut located right at the top of the Photos home screen.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO