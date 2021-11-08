CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Day: 8 November 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 7 days ago

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write” Laura Collette announces Mr Bass’s Retirement British Event rider and Olympic gold medalist, Laura Collette, took to social media on Friday 5th November to announce the official...

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

3 Horses to Follow Ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival

3 Horses to Follow Ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Even though the National Hunt season for 2021/22 has only just begun, all roads lead to the Cotswolds in March – UK racing’s flagship occasion, the Cheltenham Festival. What will unfold in the months leading up to the meeting at...
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show. Organisers of The London International Horse Show have announced that world-renowned, Santi Serra, will bring a new, never seen before in London, performance to the spectacular schedule of equestrian action across the five-day Show, taking place from 16 – 20 December 2021 at ExCeL London.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

3 Ways To Improve Your Odds When Betting On Horse Racing

3 Ways To Improve Your Odds When Betting On Horse Racing. The Kentucky Derby, that probably rings a bell even if you’re not the most avid horse racing connoisseur. Why is that? Because even though horse racing is not one of the most popular mainstream sporting disciplines in the world, it still holds a very special place for sports fans, especially those who love to bet online and win big. While horse racing can be considered by some as monotonous, the truth is that not many other sporting events offer as many thrills and actions in as little time as a top-caliber horse race.
LIFESTYLE
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Knicks Go Is Dominant At Del Mar

With the 2021 racing calendar now staging its final events of the year, there was still time for some all-important races to be held in the month of November and for many, they do not come any more important than the Breeders’ Cup Classic. A race that is steeped in...
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Top 6 Strategies for Winning Horse Racing Bets

Horse Racing opened up the sports betting industry. The sport dates back to 4500 BC as a popular sport among the Central Asian nomadic tribesmen believed to be the first to domestic horses. Since then, the sport has attracted a global audience leading to its popularity in the betting industry. Horse Racing is now a popular sport, with the 1989 horse race, for instance, attracting 50 million people and at least $9 million wagered.
HOBBIES
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Young Rider Sponsorship Opportunity

Jo Hansford Photography & Natasha Baker, MBE, launch their 2022 Young Rider Sponsorship Search. Applications are now open for aspiring young riders to apply for sponsorship by Jo Hansford Photography and a year’s mentorship from gold medal winning, Paralympic Dressage rider Natasha Baker MBE. This a unique opportunity to gain...
SPORTS
Autosport Online

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi

This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix marks Rossi’s last ever MotoGP race, as he gets set to call time on his illustrious 26-season motorcycle grand prix career. Norris has made no secret of his admiration of the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world championship and has based his helmet colour scheme around Rossi’s sun and moon design.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Rossi was "worried" ahead of his "special" final MotoGP race

After 26 seasons, 432 grands prix, nine world titles and 115 victories, Rossi’s glittering MotoGP career came to an end on Sunday at the final round of the 2021 season. The Petronas SRT rider qualified 10th and held onto that position in what he described as “the best race” of his campaign, before enjoying rapturous celebrations after the chequered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

COMING SOON: Marcus Ehning – Pursuit of Greatness Series!

COMING SOON: Marcus Ehning – Pursuit of Greatness Series!. For the first time ever, Marcus Ehning reveals how he approaches every aspect of show jumping all the way from technique and training to fitness and mental strength. On 10 December 2021 Global Champions will launch its brand new docuseries Pursuit...
TV & VIDEOS

