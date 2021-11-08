Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

UPDATE: Ed Sheeran is out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he’s been given “all clear” after completing quarantine. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again,” he wrote, “and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x.”
“Dune” star Jason Momoa has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the news via a short clip on Instagram stories, showing off his life in quarantine and reassuring fans he’s doing fine. Momoa says he “got hit with COVID” right after the premiere of Denis...
Earlier today, Label SJ confirmed that Super Junior member Shindong had tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 11. Shindong is currently under quarantine and will follow all safety guidelines accordingly, and Label SJ assured that he was not in close contact with other Super Junior members, or the members of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', near the time frame when he came in contact with the virus.
The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19. Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported. She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride...
Chris Daughtry dealt with painful news amid his tour as his stepdaughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home. The Nashville Police Department confirmed the tragic news on Friday, reporting that Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville. "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and...
The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
Cardi B is taking care of her babies. The 29-year-old rapper said on Twitter Thursday night that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and her baby son, who was born Sept. 4, are both "under the weather." "I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my...
Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo shared some insight into his daughters’ names, revealing a new pronunciation for one of them. For those who don’t know, Jeremy and his wife, Jinger, share two daughters, Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, almost 1. Evangeline will celebrate her birthday in November. Fans haven’t heard...
Jimmy Fallon likes to do fun things with celebs before they come out to be interviewed on The Tonight Show. When Ed Sheeran was doing his quick U.S. press tour this last week, he popped over to Fallon for an evening. Jimmy decided to challenge Ed to a game that’s similar to beer pong, only they used a marker. Before they launched the marker in the cup, they had to basically dare the other one to something crazy during the talk show interview. They both won and lost and you can watch everything below!
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Lynda Carter is 'frightened' about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The Wonder Woman actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. 'The next part of my life is...
Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
Taylor Lautner proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, on November 11, 2021. “11.11.2021. And just like that, all my wishes came true,” the Twilight alum captioned his engagement announcement via Instagram. Lautner, 29, surprised his lady love with a floor covered in red rose petals, as countless...
Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
