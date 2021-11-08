CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars vs. Bills: Week 9 Snap Analysis

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (61 snaps)

  • LT Walker Little: 61 (100%)
  • LG Andrew Norwell: 61 (100%)
  • C Tyler Shatley: 61 (100%)
  • RG Ben Bartch: 61 (100%)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor: 61 (100%)
  • QB Trevor Lawrence: 55 (90%)
  • WR Marvin Jones: 51 (84%)
  • WR Laviska Shenault: 48 (79%)
  • RB Carlos Hyde: 48 (79%)
  • TE Dan Arnold: 35 (57%)
  • WR Jamal Agnew: 33 (54%)
  • TE Luke Farrell: 29 (48%)
  • TE Chris Manhertz: 27 (44%)
  • WR Laquon Treadwell: 19 (31%)
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale: 8 (13%)
  • WR Tavon Austin: 7 (11%)
  • QB CJ Beathard: 6 (10%)
  • A lot of credit to Walker Little. Little allowed one sack and a handful of pressures but ultimately hung in there better than expected for a rookie left tackle against the NFL's No. 1 overall defense, especially considering the context of the performance. Little had played just five offensive snaps in the first seven games, with the first five of those games seeing Little marked as inactive. Little wasn't even supposed to play on Sunday, too, since Cam Robinson went all week without being on the injury report. But Robinson's back locked up on him in pre-game warmups and Little was thrown to the wolves with not much preparation. He responded by playing every snap and giving the Jaguars a performance they can be happy with.

Tavon Austin's role has been reduced by a great deal over the last several weeks. Austin started against the Titans and was the team's No. 4 receiver the last two weeks, but he saw fewer snaps than Laquon Treadwell and the fewest among all of the receivers. Austin hasn't been able to make an impact on the offense and now it appears the Jaguars are looking at more options, especially after Austin caused Lawrence's Week 8 interception.

To Improve Offense, Jaguars Must Find Solutions to 3rd Down and Downfield Woes

Jaguars vs. Colts: Lawrence Limited, James Robinson Misses Wednesday's Practice

Urban Meyer on Jaguars Being Out on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Believe So’

Trevor Lawrence missed his first snaps of the season as a result of his second-quarter ankle injury. Backup quarterback CJ Beathard entered the game for a two-minute drill and even completed a 28-yard pass in his six snaps, while he threw what should've been a 35-yard touchdown pass on his final play had it not been for Jamal Agnew dropping the catch.

Defense (67 snaps)

  • SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 67 (100%)
  • FS Andrew Wingard: 67 (100%)
  • CB Shaquill Griffin: 67 (100%)
  • CB Tyson Campbell: 67 (100%)
  • LB Myles Jack: 67 (100%)
  • SS/CB Rudy Ford: 66 (99%)
  • DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 55 (82%)
  • DE/OLB Josh Allen: 52 (78%)
  • LB Damien Wilson: 48 (72%)
  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 39 (58%)
  • DL Malcom Brown: 28 (42%)
  • DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 26 (39%)
  • DL Adam Gotsis: 24 (36%)
  • DL Taven Bryan: 20 (30%)
  • CB Nevin Lawson: 19 (28%)
  • DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 13 (19%)
  • DT DaVon Hamilton: 12 (18%)

K'Lavon Chaisson saw a season-low in snaps on Sunday despite having a few solid games over the last month. While most of the Jaguars' defense feasted on Buffalo's offensive line, Chaisson was one of the few defenders to not record a single pressure, largely because he simply didn't play much. He did have one terrific run stop in the red zone after setting the edge and shedding the block to tackle Zack Moss, but he overall was hardly on the field.

The Jaguars were one Rudy Ford missed snap away from having their starting five defensive backs on the field for 100% of the snaps, which explains DaVon Hamilton's lack of snaps. Hamilton is the Jaguars' go-to option in 3-4 looks, but the Bills' spread offense called for more defensive backs and less beef up front, resulting in few snaps for the team's powerful nose tackle.

Ford had the best game of his career in Sunday's win and did it while playing almost every snap. Starting in the slot, Ford recording six tackles, three pass breakups and an interception and was consistently flying around the middle of the field and making plays for the Jaguars. Ford was a consistent tackler and sound in coverage and, as a result, gave the Jaguars no reasons to take him off the field.

Taven Bryan recorded two sacks, four pressures, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in only 20 snaps. That would be good production if Bryan played 75% of the snaps, but playing only 20 snaps and putting up those numbers is truly an elite outing.

Comments / 0

Related
JaguarReport

Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars got back in the win column on Sunday, beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 on the heels of a last-second Matthew Wright field goal as time expired. It took a lot of lucky breaks, but for the first time in 21 attempts, the Jaguars have won -- and it was all due to some key performances from up and down the roster.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not looking much better overseas than they have looked in Florida, trailing the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at the half. It was a mostly disastrous half for the Jaguars, with almost nothing going Jacksonville's way and everything going Miami's, with the Jaguars making Tua Tagovailoa look like prime Dan Marino despite the Dolphins missing two of their top three receivers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
JaguarReport

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars as Deadline Approaches

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is just hours away and, so far, the only active teams have been the Los Angeles Rams (trading for Von Miller from the Denver Broncos) and the Kansas City Chiefs (trading for Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh Steelers). As things currently stand, the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting just as tight as the rest of the league.
NFL
JaguarReport

End of an Era: Jaguars Release Veteran Kicker Josh Lambo

In an expected, but still emotive and stirring move, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the release of kicker Josh Lambo on Monday, ending the long-time kicker's tenure with the team. The Jaguars were more or less backed into a corner with Lambo following the veteran's struggles to start the season, struggles...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Lt Walker Little#Lg Andrew Norwell#Wr#Qb Cj Beathard
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Robinson Raises Running Back Room

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and nine to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positive's that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Release OL Rashaad Coward

Rashaad Coward's time in Jacksonville lasted all of seven whole days, with the team releasing the veteran offensive lineman on Tuesday afternoon, one week after signing him to the active roster. The Jaguars release of Coward came several hours after the release of kicker Josh Lambo, giving the Jaguars more...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Ben Bartch Out After Being Evaluated For Concussion In Dolphins Game

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ben Bartch is out, after being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday morning's game against the Miami Dolphins. The club announced at the conclusion of the first half that Bartch was being evaluated for a concussion, then CBS updated Bartch's status to out during the third quarter.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 snap counts in upset win versus Buffalo Bills

Somehow, the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It wasn’t pretty, but the Jaguars fought to a tough 9-6 win against a team that entered the game No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Jacksonville defense played an outstanding game and secured the victory at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Arnold Elevates A Suspect Tight End Unit

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and nine to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Wide Receivers Off to a Disappointing Start

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

Josh Lambo Says Goodbye To Jaguars Fans After Being Released

Josh Lambo has officially said goodbye to the Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the city of Jacksonville and the Jags organization. Lambo was released by the club early Tuesday morning. In a post to his social media, Lambo passed along the following message:. "Dear Jacksonville, Duval County, the Jaguars and the Khan...
NFL
JaguarReport

NFL Trade Deadline: Could the Jaguars Be in the WR Market?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have nearly all the pieces on offense a head coach could want for his young, gun-slinging quarterback. They offer a veteran coordinator and quarterback coach, one of the NFL's best running games, a reliable three-down running back, a serviceable offensive line, and a consistent veteran receiver. But...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
515
Followers
819
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy