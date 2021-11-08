Jaguars vs. Bills: Week 9 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (61 snaps)

LT Walker Little: 61 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 61 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 61 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 61 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 61 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 55 (90%)

WR Marvin Jones: 51 (84%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 48 (79%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 48 (79%)

TE Dan Arnold: 35 (57%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 33 (54%)

TE Luke Farrell: 29 (48%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 27 (44%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 19 (31%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 8 (13%)

WR Tavon Austin: 7 (11%)

QB CJ Beathard: 6 (10%)

A lot of credit to Walker Little. Little allowed one sack and a handful of pressures but ultimately hung in there better than expected for a rookie left tackle against the NFL's No. 1 overall defense, especially considering the context of the performance. Little had played just five offensive snaps in the first seven games, with the first five of those games seeing Little marked as inactive. Little wasn't even supposed to play on Sunday, too, since Cam Robinson went all week without being on the injury report. But Robinson's back locked up on him in pre-game warmups and Little was thrown to the wolves with not much preparation. He responded by playing every snap and giving the Jaguars a performance they can be happy with.

Tavon Austin's role has been reduced by a great deal over the last several weeks. Austin started against the Titans and was the team's No. 4 receiver the last two weeks, but he saw fewer snaps than Laquon Treadwell and the fewest among all of the receivers. Austin hasn't been able to make an impact on the offense and now it appears the Jaguars are looking at more options, especially after Austin caused Lawrence's Week 8 interception.

Trevor Lawrence missed his first snaps of the season as a result of his second-quarter ankle injury. Backup quarterback CJ Beathard entered the game for a two-minute drill and even completed a 28-yard pass in his six snaps, while he threw what should've been a 35-yard touchdown pass on his final play had it not been for Jamal Agnew dropping the catch.

Defense (67 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 67 (100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 67 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 67 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 67 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 67 (100%)

SS/CB Rudy Ford: 66 (99%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 55 (82%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 52 (78%)

LB Damien Wilson: 48 (72%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 39 (58%)

DL Malcom Brown: 28 (42%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 26 (39%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 24 (36%)

DL Taven Bryan: 20 (30%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 19 (28%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 13 (19%)

DT DaVon Hamilton: 12 (18%)

K'Lavon Chaisson saw a season-low in snaps on Sunday despite having a few solid games over the last month. While most of the Jaguars' defense feasted on Buffalo's offensive line, Chaisson was one of the few defenders to not record a single pressure, largely because he simply didn't play much. He did have one terrific run stop in the red zone after setting the edge and shedding the block to tackle Zack Moss, but he overall was hardly on the field.

The Jaguars were one Rudy Ford missed snap away from having their starting five defensive backs on the field for 100% of the snaps, which explains DaVon Hamilton's lack of snaps. Hamilton is the Jaguars' go-to option in 3-4 looks, but the Bills' spread offense called for more defensive backs and less beef up front, resulting in few snaps for the team's powerful nose tackle.

Ford had the best game of his career in Sunday's win and did it while playing almost every snap. Starting in the slot, Ford recording six tackles, three pass breakups and an interception and was consistently flying around the middle of the field and making plays for the Jaguars. Ford was a consistent tackler and sound in coverage and, as a result, gave the Jaguars no reasons to take him off the field.

Taven Bryan recorded two sacks, four pressures, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in only 20 snaps. That would be good production if Bryan played 75% of the snaps, but playing only 20 snaps and putting up those numbers is truly an elite outing.