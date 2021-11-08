CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard – How to Fix Packet Burst

By Shawn Robinson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard only released Friday, and fans of the franchise are all over this year’s entry. As Sledgehammer Games is continuing its trend of World War-era shooters, many fans are eating it up for its beauty and overall gameplay loop (with perhaps a little toxicity here and there). While...

gamerevolution.com

How to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard ‘Disconnected due to transmission error’ message

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are encountering a disconnect issue on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The Call of Duty: Vanguard “Disconnected due to transmission error” message is stopping users from connecting to the game servers and playing online. So, is there a quick and easy fix for this CoD: Vanguard transmission problem? Here’s the lowdown on solving the disconnection issue across all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Vanguard Lag Fix: How to Fix Packet Burst and Connection Issues

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally here, and fans have been having several problems with lag and packet burst problems while trying to enjoy multiplayer modes. The packet burst problem is the most common error, denoted by a red “Packet Burst” pop-up near the minimap. This leads to lag and rubberbanding, which is obviously not ideal for a game like Vanguard. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do on your end to improve the connection. Here’s how you can fix packet burst and other connection issues in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprising PlayStation 4 update means a free PS4 and PS5 download revival

Unexpected news has confirmed the return of a free PS4 game that many believed was long dead. The Tomorrow Children was a free-to-play download available on PlayStation Store that disappeared in 2016 and was never expected to return to the former platform or PS5. But a surprise update this week...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1.3 Patch Notes

Destiny 2 launched update 3.3.1.3 today across all platforms, and if you’ve been looking for the latest patch notes, then your long search is finally over. As Bungie notified players today, it required a bit of server maintenance and downtime to get Destiny 2 fully up-to-date, but hopefully, the bug fixes and wrinkle smoothing will make it all worthwhile. The Festival of the Lost event recently wrapped up, so you’re no doubt excited to see what Destiny 2 has in store next. Enough waffling, let’s check out the patch notes!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Packet#First Things First#Call Of Duty Vanguard
thenerdstash.com

Back 4 Blood: Two Ways to Farm Supply Points Quick

In horde shooter Back 4 Blood, Supply Points are the in-game currency you gather after completing each level. It’s really important to hoard them since it’s the only way to unlock more cards and build a proper deck through the Supply Lines system to tackle Veteran and Nightmare difficulties. However, to completely unlock all cards (and skins) available in the base game, you will need to accumulate more than 21,000(!) Supply Points, which you can’t easily get just by finishing the game once. Not to mention Turtle Rock Studios is adding more content in upcoming updates. Do not fret, because there are two proven ways to quickly farm Supply Points, whether you’re still in early-game or just need to unlock a couple more cards, in Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Jump Force Going Offline and Delisted This Coming February

While never the most popular fighting game, Jump Force made an impact in the Anime fighting game community. Bringing the best of Shonen Jump’s large catalog of characters, Jump Force was the next step for the genre. Despite achieving a character creator in an anime fighter, the title failed to live up to the expected lifespan of the publishers and rights holders. While the title had a history of delivering decent anime action in a more realistic art style, the game just never lived up to what fans had expected. Due to this, Bandai Namco is looking to start fresh, and what better way to do that, than to completely remove the original product. In a surprise Twitter post announcement, Bandai Namco explained its plans to delist and bring Jump Force offline completely in just the next few months.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find the Combat Pistol

With the recent V18.30 update, the Combat Pistol has been added to Fortnite. Just like any weapon that makes its way to the Battle Royale Island, everyone is trying to figure out how to get their hands on the brand new piece of weaponry. Luckily, I am here to steer you in the right direction, though the word “luck” is going to be the operative word here. This guide will show you where to find the brand new Combat Pistol in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Was Temporarily Pulled From the PSN Store

It seems some trouble occurred early with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the PlayStation 4, as Sony removed GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from its online store on the console, due to pre-orders for the game unlocking early for players who purchased it. The game – which plays on both PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

A Hat in Time Developers Are Teasing a New Announcement

A Hat in Time is one of those indie surprises that not only feels enjoyable to play but deserves all the praise it gets. While some would argue that it leans a bit too into the 3D Mario games (for the record, I’m not one of those people), the amount of joy that can be experienced from the game is unmatched. Oh, and that one seal with the egg is cool too. With so much praise for the game and even more for its DLCs, fans have been eagerly waiting for news regarding a new bit of DLC or more A Hat in Time content of some form. It seems next week, we may be getting just that. Gears for Breakfast, the developer behind A Hat in Time, has teased an ominous announcement for November 16 at 10 AM PST.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Warframe Content Announced, Ahead of The New War Release

Warframe‘s developer Digital Extremes announced a new 30+ hour story-based Cinematic Quest within the critically acclaimed action game. The quest will prepare players for the game’s next and largest expansion ever, The New War, in December. To prepare players for the action and threats of The New War, the game...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6 and Nintendo Switch Tops US Industry Charts

Far Cry 6 tops software charts, while the Nintendo Switch, which has seen its new Switch OLED model hit the market, led hardware sales during a record October for US games industry sales figures. Consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories hit $4.4 billion last month, which was...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PAYDAY Crime War is Getting an Android Beta Next Month

For many years now, the PAYDAY series has cemented itself as one of the top dogs of the co-op shooter space. Across both consoles and PC, players have been heisting away and shooting billions of cops to some intense music tracks, with a formula that never gets old. Hell, I’ve dumped a few hundred hours into PAYDAY 2 myself. With so much going for it, it’s no surprise the team is looking to break into the mobile space with PAYDAY Crime War. As of today, you can register to be one of the first to play it. Publisher PopReach has today announced that registrations for the PAYDAY Crime War beta have officially opened for Android users, with the beta itself beginning on December 6 at 10 AM PST. The title has also received a confirmed release window of 2022! You can register here to have a chance at trying the title out before release!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Listing Updated to Reflect December Launch

Halo Infinite is possibly the most anticipated game of the year. Launching in just under a month, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the title. From the weekend beta tests, fans have been able to see how much work 343 is putting into infinite. While some might be upset over the launch separating multiplayer and campaign, the paid game will still include some great incentives. Many sources have already been questioning the release timing of the multiplayer. Seeing how that portion is going free, it would make sense for Microsoft to release it early and drum up hype. However, Microsoft has updated the store to remove this November date. On the Xbox store, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer listing had its launch release date reverted to December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rumor: Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Will Release Incredibly Soon

Among all the releases coming not just this month but December as well, Halo Infinite is easily one of the biggest releases (if not the biggest). Sporting a campaign that many are hoping is a grand return for the series, supported by a strong multiplayer that previews said shined greatly, this could be the big break modern Halo needs to be thrust back into the spotlight. From the looks of things, we may be getting that resurgence sooner than any of us thought. As per an overwhelming amount of rumors (congregated over on Reddit by u/TheVideoGaymer), Halo Infinite’s multiplayer may be releasing on November 15, being this Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

N64 Emulation Criticism Taken ‘Seriously’ by Nintendo

Nintendo of America’s president has said the company is taking Switch Online’s N64 emulation criticism “very seriously” and claimed it’s looking at ways of improving the service, after serious criticism and negative reception has come about the N64 games, revolving around poor performance and other issues. All of this is in addition to the negative reception of Switch Online’s expansion pack.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Users Are Review Bombing GTA Trilogy on Metacritic

As the PC version of GTA Trilogy is still inaccessible, users are reviewing bombing it on Metacritic. At the time of writing, the GTA Trilogy user score is 0.6 with more than 2000 reviews. Review bombing is one of many ways users protest against a game. It seems the main...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Riot Games Announces Rhythm Runner Hextech Mayhem

Riot Games has been on fire with their recent League of Legends (or Runeterraverse, if you will) news and announcements. Not only have their games been receiving heaps of updates, but the team recently debuted the first three episodes of their new in-universe show Arcane. Receiving much praise, the team is showing no sign of stopping, and today is no different. Through Riot Games’ indie publishing label, Riot Forge, the team has announced Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm runner set to release one week from today on November 16. You can check out the first trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Day One Update Patch Notes

Nintendo has unveiled the patch notes for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl’s day one update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes you can expect. Now I know what you’re thinking, “doesn’t the game not come out for another week and a half?” and you’re right. Nintendo just seems to work in strange ways when it comes to patch notes for any of their games, so here’s where we are. Be ready to download everything below when the game finally releases. Without further adieu, here’s everything coming with the day one update for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rainbow Six Siege High Calibre PTS Update and Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege introduced the fourth season of year 6 today on the Player Test Server, and we’ve got all the news and patch notes. It’s called High Calibre, and one of the biggest additions comes in the form of Brianna “Thorn” Skehan, a new operator and technical weapons expert from Ireland’s Emergency Response Unit. Billed as an inspirational leader with both thorny inner and outer defensive, it’s anyone’s guess where she got her nickname from. Let’s delve into this mystery further, and also take a look at the rest of the High Calibre patch notes!
