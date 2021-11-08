Call of Duty: Vanguard – How to Fix Packet Burst

A Hat in Time is one of those indie surprises that not only feels enjoyable to play but deserves all the praise it gets. While some would argue that it leans a bit too into the 3D Mario games (for the record, I’m not one of those people), the amount of joy that can be experienced from the game is unmatched. Oh, and that one seal with the egg is cool too. With so much praise for the game and even more for its DLCs, fans have been eagerly waiting for news regarding a new bit of DLC or more A Hat in Time content of some form. It seems next week, we may be getting just that. Gears for Breakfast, the developer behind A Hat in Time, has teased an ominous announcement for November 16 at 10 AM PST.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO