Health

2022 Medicare Advantage Plans

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare Open Enrollment is happening now through December 7th and this year, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kroger Health, the...

KSAT 12

Here are some Medicare coverage plans to consider

Medicare enrollment and benefits are an important topic, especially since the annual enrollment period for Medicare started in October. It’s important to know when you’re eligible, what benefits are covered, and what plan will work best for you. Victoria Martinez, public relations specialist at Community First Health Plans, explained some...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Medicare Can Cover Dental Care Inexpensively

As the cost of President Joe Biden’s spending package shrinks from $3.5 trillion closer to $2 trillion, Senator Bernie Sanders’s proposal to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare has emerged as a sticking point in negotiations. Opposing Sanders are Democrats such as Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina who would like to prioritize spending to benefit low-income people — including by providing health insurance for the poor in states that have refused to expand Medicaid.
U.S. POLITICS
New Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Low-cost options, more benefits for seniors shopping for 2022 Medicare Advantage plans

Let the games begin for Lawrence County Medicare beneficiaries. This year, seniors will be able to choose from more than 80 Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The Advantage plan sellers’ quest for new sign-ups is as predictable as red leaves in the fall. But this isn’t a game. Your health and retirement security depend on making smart choices about how you receive your Medicare. The deadline to enroll is Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
ophthalmologytimes.com

AAO, ASCRS sound warning for Medicare plan restrictions

Organizations are urging consumers to be aware of insurance policies that can limit their access to sight-saving procedures and treatments. millions of Americans review their health insurance options during Medicare open enrollment, the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) are urging consumers to be aware of insurance policies that can limit their access to sight-saving procedures and treatments.
HEALTH SERVICES
Gwinnett Daily Post

Humana expands Medicare Advantage Network to include Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System has signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to medical facilities and physicians at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Georgia Heart Institute, Longstreet Clinic, Habersham Medical Center and more. “NGHS and members of our HP2 network with Health Partners...
HEALTH SERVICES
Goshen News

How comparing Medicare plans could save money

Medicare open enrollment is here. Now’s the time for people to review coverage and select a plan that meets their health care needs. Medicare’s open enrollment period gives everyone with Medicare the opportunity to make changes to their health plans or prescription drug plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The open enrollment period ends Dec. 7.
TWITTER
Health
KTLO

BRMC clarifies terms of Medicare insurance plans

Baxter Regional Medical Center officials are advising the Mountain Home hospital is not in-network with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans, AARP Medicare Advantage from United Healthcare (HMO) Plans or Wellcare Medicare Advantage (HMO) Plans. The HMO out-of-network coverage is zero for healthcare services received at Baxter Regional Medical Center. As a patient, these plans require individuals to be responsible for 100% of their Baxter Regional charges.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WOWK 13 News

The Build Back Better Plan and Medicare expansion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joins us in Segment One to discuss the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better plan. In Segment Two, we hear from Kat Stoll with West Virginians for Affordable Health Care on why the organization believes dental […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Forbes

What If Experienced Drug Plan Reviewers Had Designed The Medicare Plan Finder?

In August 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) completely revamped the Plan Finder. A promotional video said the new design would make it easier to learn about and compare coverage options and select the best plan. In a press release, the CMS Administrator at that time said, “Try it out and let us know what you think.” I tried it out, found many issues and wrote almost a dozen Forbes posts since then.
HEALTH
ABC Action News

How to Figure Out Medicare and Choose the Right Plan

Choosing a Medicare Plan can feel overwhelming. Ten thousand baby boomers age into Medicare every day with questions about getting the right, affordable healthcare coverage and finding a medicare plan that fits their needs. Joining us now to discuss, is Kiera Krausz, The Chief Marketing Officer at Clearmatch™ Medicare, part of HealthPlanOne.
MARKETING
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

