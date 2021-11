The season has ended for the Siuslaw Viking girls volleyball team. Last night in Sisters the Vikings lost in four sets. The Vikings came out strong but lost the first set 25-23, but the Vikings fought hard in the second and came out on top 19-25. Outlaws came back fighting taking the next two sets 26-24 and 25-20. The Vikings grit showed why their year was a successful one with an overall record of 15-9.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO