Diseases & Treatments

Assessing the Link Between Senescence, Early Vascular Aging in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

pharmacytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses the link between senescence...

www.pharmacytimes.com

pharmacytimes.com

Overview of the Common Characteristics of Chronic Kidney Disease

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses his presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 on vascular aging in chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

How the Long-term Use of Aspirin Impacts Mortality, Renal Deterioration in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the study findings regarding how the long-term use of aspirin impacts mortality and renal deterioration in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing the Established Understanding of How the Use of Aspirin Impacts the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the established understanding of how the use of aspirin impacts the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral pill as safe, efficacious as conventional treatment for anemia in patients with kidney disease

Anemia is a common and sometimes debilitating problem among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anemia can occur when the kidneys become damaged, limiting the production of erythropoietin (EPO)—a hormone that signals to the body to make red blood cells. Currently, patients with CKD and anemia are treated with erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which must be given via subcutaneous injection or as part of dialysis. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF PH inhibitors), a new class of drug that can be given orally to treat anemia. The ASCEND trials, sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), tested one of these compounds, daprodustat, in patients with CKD on dialysis and in patients with CKD not on dialysis, and compared the oral medication's safety and efficacy to conventional treatment. In two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine and in a simultaneous presentation at the American Society for Nephrology Kidney Week, they offered data indicating that daprodustat was as safe and efficacious as ESAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Studies Find Encouraging Safety Data With Vadadustat for Patients With Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease

The FDA is currently reviewing a New Drug Application for vadadustat in this patient population, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date has been set for March 29, 2022. Several posters at the American Society of Nephrology 2021 Kidney Week reinforce positive safety data with the use of vadadustat in patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a press release from Akebia.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Rivaroxaban Shows Superiority to Aspirin in Lowering Risk of Recurrent Stroke in Patients With Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Janssen) found superior to aspirin in reducing the risk of recurrent stroke or systemic embolism in patients with left ventricular dysfunction. Data from the phase 3 NAVIGATE ESUS trial indicate that rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Janssen) is superior to aspirin in decreasing the risk of recurrent stroke or systemic embolism in patients with left ventricular (LV) dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Study Finds Link between Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) And Sleep

As more studies are conducted, mounting evidence is showing a relationship between peripheral artery disease (PAD) and sleep. PAD is often caused by atherosclerosis, which is when there’s a buildup of fats and other debris from the bloodstream in the arteries. The symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) can range...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds novel pathway, enzyme responsible for thrombosis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Researchers have identified a potential new signaling pathway and enzyme that may help further the understanding of blood clot formation in chronic kidney disease patients and ultimately be targeted for therapeutic purposes. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at a higher risk of clotting (thrombosis) than patients with normal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

How Chronic Microinflammation Contributes to the Progression of Chronic Diseases

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, discusses her presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 on the association between long-term aspirin use and the progression of kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

How to Counteract the Contributing Factors to Early Vascular Aging

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses what may be some of the contributing factors to early vascular aging and how might they be counteracted. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

How Pharmacists Can Support the Intervention, Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses what pharmacists can do to support patients in the intervention or prevention of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the Department of...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

The Role of Nrf2, Vitamin K in DNA Damage Signaling, Senescence, Inflammaging

Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses the role of Nrf2 and vitamin K in DNA damage signaling, senescence, and inflammaging. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the Department of Renal Medicine...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Enzyme Helps Unravels the Mystery of Thrombosis in Chronic Kidney Disease

Previous studies have shown that chronic kidney disease (CKD) increases the risk of deep vein thrombosis. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot, known as a thrombus, within a blood vessel. It prevents blood from flowing normally through the circulatory system. A new study by researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) demonstrates a potential signaling pathway and enzyme that will help explain blood clot formation in chronic kidney diseases patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

The FIDELIO-DKD Trial in Chronic Kidney Disease

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Dr Bakris, I understand that you were an instrumental part of the paper called FIDELIO-DKD. Could you enlighten us a little on this?. George L. Bakris, MD: Yes, I was a principal investigator, but Dr Agarwal was a key part of the executive committee designing this trial. We’re both to blame, or to be congratulated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

Study: Coffee drinkers could be at higher risk of chronic kidney disease

Coffee can jump start your morning, but it may have adverse effects on your kidneys. In a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that select metabolites associated with coffee could negatively affect kidney health and contribute to chronic kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aithority.com

GSK Announces Positive Phase III Efficacy And Safety Data For Daprodustat In Patients With Anaemia Due To Chronic Kidney Disease

– Late-breaking data from the daprodustat ASCEND-ND and ASCEND-D trials at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 confirms the potential for a new oral treatment for patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease in both non-dialysis and dialysis settings. – Data from five Phase III studies demonstrated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Chronic Kidney Disease: Treatment Landscape

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Let me pull this back a little, because I want to touch on a couple of things Dr Bakris said earlier. One is the primary care doctor being underwhelmed by the treatment paradigm. And earlier, you said something like, “I already put them on an ACE [angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor], I’m done.” Maybe you could talk a little about blood pressure management, ACEs and ARBs [angiotensin receptor blockers] and so on, and why the primary care doctors are underwhelmed compared with what you know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

