CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner urged to delete ‘tone-deaf’ Astroworld post from Instagram

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc1Qx_0cqLZUCF00

Kendall Jenner has been urged to remove a post described as “tone-deaf” from her Instagram account.

The post consists of two photos of Jenner posing next to what appeared to be Travis Scott ’s stage at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Eight people died and more were injured when fans suddenly surged towards the stage during a performance by Scott on Friday (5 November). City officials told The Associated Press they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the event, which was attended by about 50,000 people.

Jenner (a sibling of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s partner) shared the photos of herself on Instagram before the concert took place, in the lead-up to the event.

After reports of the deaths emerged, several people urged her to remove the post from her account, arguing it was “inappropriate”.

“Eight people died at the concert..this pic is tone-deaf,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“If tone-deaf was a photo,” someone else commented.

“This did not age well,” another person wrote.

“Umm good time to take down with people dead and all...” someone else shared.

The Independent has contacted Kendall Kenner’s representative for comment.

Travis Scott said in a statement issued over the weekend: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened. Houston Police Department has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Kylie Jenner said in a separate statement : “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 36

leeshaa
4d ago

she appears as if she really couldn't care less, it's time to hit them where it hurts, and that is stop buying their products and putting money into their pockets.

Reply(6)
32
Elizabeth Walsh
3d ago

I don’t understand how he could not have seen what was going on, he was on a tower WAY above the crowd. We’re his eyes closed for the 40 minutes he kept singing? The camera man who ignored the fans should be held accountable for not even looking when the fans asked him to stop the show.

Reply(2)
8
JoAnn Connor
4d ago

I'm not a Scott or Kardashian fan, but I believe they are sincere about what happened. Give them some space. They didn't know what was going on with the crowd.

Reply(7)
10
Related
HOLAUSA

What Devin Booker said to make Kendall Jenner feel “personally attacked”

Kendall Jenner doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with taking shortcuts, but her boyfriend might. On Monday, October 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek into what she’s been up to as we roll into her “favorite time of the year.” The model is prepping for Halloween on her Instagram Stories, writing, “time to get serious,” as she posted a picture of a jack-o‘-lantern carving station that was set up in her backyard.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Deaf#The Associated Press#Houston Police Department
AceShowbiz

Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Is Behind Malu Trevejo's Exit From Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records

When announcing her exit, the 19-year-old 'Hasta Luego' songstress emphasizes that she did not fake the label signing, urging critics, 'I don't gotta lie ask the man himself.'. AceShowbiz - Malu Trevejo announced that she has parted ways with Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack Records less than a month after signing to him. After the "Hasta Luego" singer confirmed her departure, fans believed that Kylie Jenner was behind her exit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

332K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy