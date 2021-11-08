California High School Teacher's History Quiz Sparks Controversy

Photo: Getty Images

A high school in Rocklin is under investigation after parents shared a screenshot of a controversial question that was reportedly included in a history quiz .

The question asked students to identify "a group of complete idiots" and gave the options "KKK," "all of Florida," "FOX news," and "Texans."

“These stories have gone in one ear and out the other,” Jessa Krissovich , who shared the screenshot of the question to social media told KTXL . “It sounded unbelievable.”

Another anonymous parent said that "one-sided political comments" have been an ongoing concern with this teacher.

“The question on the test is really blatant obviously, and that’s out there,” the parent said. “This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.”

“We all have different beliefs,” said Krissovich. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be OK with who they are.”

According to KTXL , the question was on a quiz from Whitney High School located in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin.

The school released a statement on Saturday, November 6, saying it would investigate the quiz.