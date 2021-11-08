W.Va. Division of Natural Resources Issues Public Comment on Fish & Wildlife Service Proposed Rule

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Natural Resources Commission is approving the rules for a small increase in the cost of the lifetime fishing license. Fisheries Bureau Chief Joe Larschied says the change comes after they heard more 310 comments of public input. He says the comments suggested fees ranging from zero to 200 dollars and the vast majority suggested a total fee of 65 dollars or more. Larscheid says the initial proposal to raise the fee to 65 was lowered to 63 dollars. That 63-dollar license fee includes a two-dollar administrative fee for a total of 65 dollars. A lifetime license for those over the age of 65 now costs 61-50. The new fee begins in January.

