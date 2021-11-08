CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

W.Va. Division of Natural Resources Issues Public Comment on Fish & Wildlife Service Proposed Rule

By Targeted News Service
Andover Townsman
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 — Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, South Charleston, has issued a public comment on the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed rule entitled "Incidental Take: Eagle Permits". The comment was written on Oct. 25, 2021, and posted on...

www.register-herald.com

Andover Townsman

DHHR reports there are currently 6,484 active Covid-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 11, 2021, there are currently 6,484 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

