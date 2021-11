While the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco) is still in full swing, the award winners of this year’s hybrid edition were just announced. The traditional coco Best Pitch Award goes to the best pitch presentation of a project in development, voted for by all industry participants. The audience chose SHE, the story of an invisible woman who starts taking increasingly radical steps to be seen. The project from Poland was presented by director Agnieszka Zwiefka and producer Izabela Igel from Harine Films, who receives a cash prize of €1,500 as well as the Producers Network Award, a free accreditation to the Producers Network at the Marché du Film in Cannes 2022.

