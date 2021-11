It was just a week ago that Mike Tomlin shot down rumors that he might be interested in the USC coaching job. “That’s a joke to me,” he told reporters. “I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That’ll be the last time that I address it and not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never!”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO