I Tried Lululemon MIRROR & My Abs Were Very Impressed (& Sore)

We know you already spend a lot of time (and, let’s be honest, money) at Lululemon, browsing the signature ultra-soft leggings and rainbow-hued crop tops. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get all of your holiday shopping done at the brand’s activewear-packed dot com? Listen up, Lulu regulars: if you play your cards right, everyone from your Secret Santa to your S. O. can be outfitted with the Canadian brand’s high-tech, sweat-proof goods — and there are options at almost every budget, to boot. (Er, to sneaker?) With the holiday shopping crush already in full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business and hoppin’ — like so many burpees — with everything from stylish scrunchies priced in the single digits to higher-commitment duds for the dedicated gym-goers on your list. So whether you’re looking for an under-$50 stocking stuffer for a coworker or are treating your mom to head-to-toe Align, consult our guide to the most giftable items in Lululemon’s assortment of high-quality apparel and accessories that take you from the slopes to the street.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO