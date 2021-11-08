CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

I Tried Lululemon MIRROR & My Abs Were Very Impressed (& Sore)

By Katherine Singh
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past two years, the hottest gym in town has been your living room. While it can be understandably difficult to get motivated at home, I've personally loved the ease of logging off and rolling right into my workout. I’ve even found myself trying a lot more types of classes...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout Equipment#Commuting#Abs#Classpass#R29 Canada
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

I Did This 10-Minute Workout For Stronger Knees For 2 Weeks and It Absolutely Helped Prevent Knee Pain

After two decades of running, my knees finally started to bother me after I began upping my mileage to train for half-marathons. My PT gave me some exercises and told me to cut down on my running, but come on! I couldn't stop running! I needed it for my mental health. But when the pain was so bad that even walking down stairs hurt, I was forced to stop and I took up rowing instead. But I still had occasional knee pain. I stumbled on this 10-minute workout for stronger knees from NASM-certified personal trainer, Jibby of Studio Jibby, and was shocked that after two weeks of doing it three times a week (which Jibby suggests), my knees truly started feeling better.
WORKOUTS
TheDailyBeast

Lululemon's Beloved Fitness MIRROR Is $750 Off Right Now

Scouting Report: The MIRROR fitness tool is unlike any other you'll try. You can use pre-recorded workouts as well as attend live classes, all with the ability to monitor your form at home. Get yours now during MIRROR's early Black Friday sale. Gyms may be slowly reopening across the country,...
WORKOUTS
WWD

Lululemon’s Mirror Gains Weight as It Continues to Scale

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon’s Mirror continues to make moves in the at-home fitness space. The fitness equipment business, which is owned by Lululemon Athletica, will soon offer dumbbells and ankle weights that connect to the at-home gym system. The new accessories will help enhance exercise sessions as many consumers stick to at-home workout routines (even if only part of the time with gym reopenings) and the retailer looks to increase its position in the overall at-home fitness industry. More from WWD'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesThe Top Searched Celebrity...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Workouts
Refinery29

The Lululemon Gifts To Outfit Everyone On Your List

We know you already spend a lot of time (and, let’s be honest, money) at Lululemon, browsing the signature ultra-soft leggings and rainbow-hued crop tops. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get all of your holiday shopping done at the brand’s activewear-packed dot com? Listen up, Lulu regulars: if you play your cards right, everyone from your Secret Santa to your S. O. can be outfitted with the Canadian brand’s high-tech, sweat-proof goods — and there are options at almost every budget, to boot. (Er, to sneaker?) With the holiday shopping crush already in full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business and hoppin’ — like so many burpees — with everything from stylish scrunchies priced in the single digits to higher-commitment duds for the dedicated gym-goers on your list. So whether you’re looking for an under-$50 stocking stuffer for a coworker or are treating your mom to head-to-toe Align, consult our guide to the most giftable items in Lululemon’s assortment of high-quality apparel and accessories that take you from the slopes to the street.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

I Tried TikTok’s ‘Wet Skincare’ Hack & My Skin Has Never Looked Better

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. When it comes to skin, TikTok's beauty enthusiasts don't mess around. From Hyram Yarbro (aka Skincare by Hyram) to dermatologist Dr Shah, countless experts have achieved viral status for busting skincare myths and sharing invaluable insider knowledge. But you don't have to be a professional to let people in on smart skincare hacks you've discovered. Sure, there are some questionable tricks doing the rounds (using glycolic acid as deodorant, switching makeup primer for lube...) but once in a while, along comes a real gem.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Refinery29

The Nose Cuff Is The Non-Committal Face Accessory You’re About To See Everywhere

Of all the beauty trends we buy into, the act of piercing is actually one that our ancestors may have approved of, with origins dating back to 1500 BCE. But unlike shoes, handbags and other trends you can throw on and take off with ease, piercings have always been a more high-risk fad. After all, how many of us haven't experienced some kind of piercing-related trauma from our teens? As one Refinery29 editor remarks of her 2012 nose piercing, “It was a literal nightmare… I still have a scar because it never fully healed.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

We Asked a Personal Trainer If Wrist Exercises Can Make You a Better Gamer

It’s no secret that gamers can occasionally end up with wrist injuries. We can regularly end up with our hands in weird positions no matter where we’re gaming, and the fact that it’s so easy to get lost in whatever you’re playing only makes that stress on the joints worse. It’s especially annoying as desk jobs can often make these minor issues worse by not allowing for rest. Because of this, it’s really good to know how best to look after and strengthen your wrists, because that way you can just avoid it. But before we get into the best wrist...
TECHNOLOGY
Refinery29

Never Feel Cold Again With This Capsule Of Winter Fashion Essentials

There are few things fashion editors are more obsessed with than demoing how five articles of clothing can result in something like 93 permutations. And while some ideas can be a stretch (cuff your pant leg, and it’s a whole new outfit!), there’s something to be said about the ingenuity and versatility that come tethered to the concept of capsule dressing. In the end, it’s a way of approaching fashion with intention — really examining which garments you need, whittling down your wardrobe to just the essentials, and thus, reducing excess and waste.
APPAREL
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You Don't Want Diabetes, Say Experts

We all have our own vices when it comes to food. Some of us may enjoy swinging through the McDonald's drive-through for late-night french fries, while others of us may enjoy a heaping bowl of ice cream with chocolate fudge during at-home movie nights. Whatever yours is, it's important to...
FITNESS
brightside.me

What Happens If You Stop Eating Sugar Altogether

Sugar is often the first thing we want to banish from our diet when we start eating healthy. But there are actually good sugars, such as sugarcane or those found in fruits and vegetables that can benefit your health and your looks. When consumed in moderation, good sugars can satisfy your sweet tooth, calm your nerves, and may even keep you from gaining weight.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy