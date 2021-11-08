National Western Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results.
CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.”
“Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
Wall Street expects fiscal Q3 revenue to jump 44% year over year. Analysts also project adjusted EPS will surge 52%. The metaverse is likely to be one key topic on the earnings call. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is slated to report its third-quarter results for fiscal 2022 (essentially the August-through-October period) after...
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have performed so poorly over the past year, that long-time defiantly bearish analyst Carlo Santarelli at Deutsche Bank said he could no longer recommend selling, even as he still believes the risk is to the downside.
Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) collaborated with steel company SSAB AB to research and develop fossil-free steel components for automotive safety products such as airbags and seatbelts. The partnership enables Autoliv to be at the forefront of producing automotive safety products with fossil-free steel from SSAB. The partnership is in line...
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) appointed two executives to run its Asia Pacific commercial banking business as the London-headquartered lender steps up its focus on the region to boost growth. Amanda Murphy, currently the head of its commercial banking business in Britain, will lead commercial banking...
Comments / 0