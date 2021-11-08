Whitney Cummings is coming to Coral Springs to do some comedy. She did play Miami recently saying, “I played Miami, Oklahoma.”

She is not sure exactly where Coral Springs is located claiming, “Now Coral Springs, people from Miami act like you need a passport to get there.”

When it comes to comedians being cancelled for what they say these days, she says, “I do not care about getting cancelled internationally, I am worried about getting cancelled locally.”

She adds, “I once said in Boston, The Boston Patriots and I upset everyone.”

So when it comes to South Florida she asks, “What can I say in Coral Springs that will get me in trouble.”

She does love Miami crowds because she once asked audience members to stop filming her and they responded, “We are not filming you, were filming ourselves.”

She assures all that, “Trust me I will not tell you how to vote or live.”

Cummings sticks to what she knows, “We are more experts on alcoholism and depression.”

When guessing on South Florida sports teams she asks if the baseball team is “The Cocaine Sniffers”.

Cummings is coming to Coral Springs, get ready.​