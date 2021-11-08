Alright, so Charlie Huff’s 757 connection…

Which means it is a ZERO chance we will even give him a look-gotta love -- sacramento hokie 11/12/2021 6:58PM. According to TSL boards, seems to have already been hired. Search ended. -- hokie77 11/12/2021 2:16PM. Dabo internal hire and sponsorship by the head coach, no comparison ** -- lchoro...
Chloe Conover added to her game this year, and it's showing. All Saints volleyball coach Levi Savage said she continues to improve as the team enters the playoffs. That was on display last week, when Conover had 10 kills, 17 digs and four aces in a win over Kingdom Prep that forced a first-place tiebreaker.
Just what I have seen of Huff looks like he's night and day difference than Fu. Think I have only seen Fu really fired up only 1 time and that was when we beat Notre Dame. Huff on the other you can see the passion in him at press conferences and on the sidelines. Now whether that can translate into wins don't know but the passion is there.
Some of y’all might remember this dude that transferred out… -- ombandit 11/14/2021 2:13PM. He isn't better than Waller, Chatman, or Strong. Still happy for him. ** -- IV_Hokie12 11/14/2021 3:51PM. He’s listed as a SUPER SENIOR which means he’s somewhere between his -- Hoakie82 11/14/2021 3:41PM. That could help....
Happy 4 him. Only have 1 college career, should be happy while you're there ** -- Lancelot Link 11/12/2021 1:51PM. Bam could've been really good in the MY system, he has all the tools -- soflahokie 11/12/2021 10:22AM. Not going to knock a true freshman learning defense during the COVID...
POST, Texas — Post High School’s Steven Huff received a helmet sticker from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football for his performance in the Bold Gold’s win over Hale Center Friday. Huff, who plays running back and linebacker, recorded 333 rushing yards, five touchdowns, four tackles and six pass breakups. Post beat...
For not being able to pick up the system, none of the freshmen were able to do it well enough to contribute meaningfully on that end of the floor. On offense he was definitely a threat, and when he got minutes he produced on the scoreboard.
SERTC email calls Andonian/Sasso the "featured match" for tOSU -- Pylons 11/12/2021 5:45PM. Terrible? Our most exciting wrestler vs. the #1 guy in the country? ** -- Pylons 11/13/2021 12:46PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Worse than a month ago Because WVU keeps losing more games. SU not helping. Update next week if they lose again. Two things to look forward to are 1. If VT pulls out a miracle against UVa (that is pathetic to have to type out) and Fuente Company exiting VT.
Well, unless we're privy to their conversations and know everything -- jboyhokie 11/12/2021 08:07AM. What was the reason he left? Playing time or system? Can't remember ** -- VTMONEY94 11/12/2021 07:15AM. Can think of several that just disappeared though or went somewhere to sit. ** -- atlhokie1 11/12/2021 07:32AM. And...
It appears that whoever is hired or retained is still going to -- likehokies 11/14/2021 1:19PM. I can't see us making a splash hire. I'm praying there is a Mike Young out -- WildTurkE 11/14/2021 2:01PM. We knew Buzz stay was a pit stop. He did a lot for this...
Yeah I was a little surprised too. I figured both of those 125 -- IV_Hokie12 11/14/2021 12:59PM. Pack Pride says Camacho (and Bullard) were pitch count forfeits. ** -- VTDante 11/14/2021 12:58PM. Limiting their number of bouts I guess (or time on the mat but -- dallasvt 11/14/2021 3:48PM. Coaching...
Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! ** -- VT ChemE 1986 11/12/2021 11:55AM. Re: Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! -- GoHokies84 11/12/2021 2:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I think we have a game? Nobody talking about it, at all. Well, we do actually. We are somehow an 11 pt. favorite, despite everything else Fu-ing on. For those of us who will be there, we will have plenty of room to spread out. All 25k of us. Siempre...
The latest Q&A from Chris Coleman is already getting rave reviews, for his answer to this question: "What lessons can Whit Babcock take away from hiring Fu that he can apply to hiring the next head coach? What specific interview questions would he ask this time around that he may not have asked last time?"
VT Friday Q&A: The Modern Head Coach, and Specific Program Needs 🔒 -- Will Stewart. Reminder: First month of a monthly TSL Pass subscription is free. 😊 ** -- Will Stewart. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Comments / 0