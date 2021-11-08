CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alright, so Charlie Huff’s 757 connection…

By ombandit Joined:
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a single Tidewater commit in his...

Webb was perpetually hurt

He transferred before Covid...its a shame because if healthy he wouls have probably started. He figured to be buried behind Waller and Farley and thats why he left.
The name Huff has surfaced often recently

Which means it is a ZERO chance we will even give him a look-gotta love -- sacramento hokie 11/12/2021 6:58PM. According to TSL boards, seems to have already been hired. Search ended. -- hokie77 11/12/2021 2:16PM. Dabo internal hire and sponsorship by the head coach, no comparison ** -- lchoro...
Charles Huff

Just what I have seen of Huff looks like he's night and day difference than Fu. Think I have only seen Fu really fired up only 1 time and that was when we beat Notre Dame. Huff on the other you can see the passion in him at press conferences and on the sidelines. Now whether that can translate into wins don't know but the passion is there.
#Recruiting
Also on 2-8 team

Some of y’all might remember this dude that transferred out… -- ombandit 11/14/2021 2:13PM. He isn't better than Waller, Chatman, or Strong. Still happy for him. ** -- IV_Hokie12 11/14/2021 3:51PM. He’s listed as a SUPER SENIOR which means he’s somewhere between his -- Hoakie82 11/14/2021 3:41PM. That could help....
Happy 4 him. Only have 1 college career, should be happy while you're there

Happy 4 him. Only have 1 college career, should be happy while you're there ** -- Lancelot Link 11/12/2021 1:51PM. Bam could've been really good in the MY system, he has all the tools -- soflahokie 11/12/2021 10:22AM. Not going to knock a true freshman learning defense during the COVID...
Post’s Steven Huff honored for 5-touchdown performance

POST, Texas — Post High School’s Steven Huff received a helmet sticker from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football for his performance in the Bold Gold’s win over Hale Center Friday. Huff, who plays running back and linebacker, recorded 333 rushing yards, five touchdowns, four tackles and six pass breakups. Post beat...
POST, TX
sportswar.com

Keeling to cons of 8#2, 9-4.

Keeling(133) and Hagler(125) get the L and move to consolations!! ** -- wasris 11/14/2021 09:26AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
KEELING, VA
SERTC email calls Andonian/Sasso the "featured match" for tOSU

SERTC email calls Andonian/Sasso the "featured match" for tOSU -- Pylons 11/12/2021 5:45PM. Terrible? Our most exciting wrestler vs. the #1 guy in the country? ** -- Pylons 11/13/2021 12:46PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Yeah but the horse stinks badly now

Worse than a month ago Because WVU keeps losing more games. SU not helping. Update next week if they lose again. Two things to look forward to are 1. If VT pulls out a miracle against UVa (that is pathetic to have to type out) and Fuente Company exiting VT.
Bamisile playing for GW vs UMD on B10 network now

Well, unless we're privy to their conversations and know everything -- jboyhokie 11/12/2021 08:07AM. What was the reason he left? Playing time or system? Can't remember ** -- VTMONEY94 11/12/2021 07:15AM. Can think of several that just disappeared though or went somewhere to sit. ** -- atlhokie1 11/12/2021 07:32AM. And...
He’s never gotten it right on a football hire.

It appears that whoever is hired or retained is still going to -- likehokies 11/14/2021 1:19PM. I can't see us making a splash hire. I'm praying there is a Mike Young out -- WildTurkE 11/14/2021 2:01PM. We knew Buzz stay was a pit stop. He did a lot for this...
Pack Pride says Camacho (and Bullard) were pitch count forfeits.

Yeah I was a little surprised too. I figured both of those 125 -- IV_Hokie12 11/14/2021 12:59PM. Pack Pride says Camacho (and Bullard) were pitch count forfeits. ** -- VTDante 11/14/2021 12:58PM. Limiting their number of bouts I guess (or time on the mat but -- dallasvt 11/14/2021 3:48PM. Coaching...
Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements!

Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! ** -- VT ChemE 1986 11/12/2021 11:55AM. Re: Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! -- GoHokies84 11/12/2021 2:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Isn't there a game Saturday? Zero discussion.

I think we have a game? Nobody talking about it, at all. Well, we do actually. We are somehow an 11 pt. favorite, despite everything else Fu-ing on. For those of us who will be there, we will have plenty of room to spread out. All 25k of us. Siempre...
VT Friday Q&A: The Modern Head Coach, and Specific Program Needs 🔒

The latest Q&A from Chris Coleman is already getting rave reviews, for his answer to this question: "What lessons can Whit Babcock take away from hiring Fu that he can apply to hiring the next head coach? What specific interview questions would he ask this time around that he may not have asked last time?"
Reminder: First month of a monthly TSL Pass subscription is free. 😊

VT Friday Q&A: The Modern Head Coach, and Specific Program Needs 🔒 -- Will Stewart. Reminder: First month of a monthly TSL Pass subscription is free. 😊 ** -- Will Stewart. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I supported Fuente until the ND..

I don’t have faith in him any longer. I don’t think forcing staff changes is the answer. Just give Blake Anderson a blank check! Kidding but would love to get him if we can.
SPORTS

