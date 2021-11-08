Just watched the Monday football teleconference with Coach Fuente. It

Coach Entz had his weekly press conference to talk about the win over the Sycamores, and to look ahead to their next matchup against South Dakota State. “This week we challenged our kids to start fast, we just needed to. I think we scored on the first 5 possessions we had, which is the definition of starting fast. Did some nice things on both sides of the football and special teams. Went down and scored on the first drive then had a big turnover and created a short field for our offense. Later, our defense responded very well, having their backs up against the endzone. That momentum turned into another big play. It was nice to see both sides of the football, create some momentum for both sides of the football.”

