The sun will rise

By DarylS
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

VT- no TD's in last 7 quarters. What will happen Saturday

virginiatech.sportswar.com

sunny95.com

Suns 102, Cavs 92

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night. The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open. The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to...
NBA
Goshen News

ISU MBB PREVIEW: Building season in store as sun rises on Schertz era

It's a new era on the Indiana State men's basketball sideline. When a new coach comes in? It's almost always met with optimism and high hopes. The mood greeting new ISU coach Josh Schertz is no different. Fans are ready to move on to a new period of Sycamore basketball after much of the last portion of the Greg Lansing era was dominated by will he or won't he questions about his job status.
INDIANA STATE
kingsherald.com

Suns 109, Kings 104: Sun sets early, but Suns rise late

I made the mistake of happily showing my face in Golden 1 Center for the first time this season yesterday, foolishly thinking I would bring some good luck to the Kings and enjoy a lovely Sunday afternoon win. But, alas, I was once again proven to just be an idiot with a vaccination card and now empty wallet (thank you, $13 beers). With this realization, a lesson I seem to have to learn time and time again, I made sure to stay far away from Golden 1 Center tonight as the Kings looked to wrap up their first home stand against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns' last loss was against the Kings a few weeks ago and had since won four in a row. Although without Tyrese Haliburton, injuries for Suns' big men, Deandre Ayton and Dario Saric, gave the Kings an opportunity to steal a second win away from the Western Conference champs. Let's see how they did:
NBA
wtaw.com

Rockets Burned by the Suns

Nothing doing for the Houston Rockets Thursday as they fell to the Phoenix Suns, 123-111. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Christian Wood added 18 points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which has now lost five in a row.
NBA
#Zanderhokie
Times West Virginian

Chase the Sun winner drawn

FAIRMONT — Congratulations to Times West Virginian subscriber Betty Cain who was chosen from a random drawing as our Chase the Sun contest winner. Cain’s Christmas came early as she took home a $250 gift card.
FAIRMONT, WV
sportswar.com

Bamisile playing for GW vs UMD on B10 network now

Well, unless we're privy to their conversations and know everything -- jboyhokie 11/12/2021 08:07AM. What was the reason he left? Playing time or system? Can't remember ** -- VTMONEY94 11/12/2021 07:15AM. Can think of several that just disappeared though or went somewhere to sit. ** -- atlhokie1 11/12/2021 07:32AM. And...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

The name Huff has surfaced often recently

Which means it is a ZERO chance we will even give him a look-gotta love -- sacramento hokie 11/12/2021 6:58PM. According to TSL boards, seems to have already been hired. Search ended. -- hokie77 11/12/2021 2:16PM. Dabo internal hire and sponsorship by the head coach, no comparison ** -- lchoro...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Charles Huff

Just what I have seen of Huff looks like he's night and day difference than Fu. Think I have only seen Fu really fired up only 1 time and that was when we beat Notre Dame. Huff on the other you can see the passion in him at press conferences and on the sidelines. Now whether that can translate into wins don't know but the passion is there.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements!

Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! ** -- VT ChemE 1986 11/12/2021 11:55AM. Re: Chris Coleman - Great article on VT coaching requirements! -- GoHokies84 11/12/2021 2:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Not that long ago Barkley and Sanders were successful

Sean McDonough: "A rare long run from Penn State, 1st and 10." -- Tombo 11/13/2021 2:14PM. He also just asked why Brent Pry is not mentioned for head coaching jobs -- HwoodHokie 11/13/2021 2:22PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
NFL
sportswar.com

True that. But If we lost to UAB at home people wouldn't be happy

Magic word all PENN STATE, and they been playing solid football for many yr -- Mercury 11/14/2021 3:42PM. Charles will re-open the Homeplace Restaurant (currently closed) and -- HokieNet 11/14/2021 12:44PM. Marshall was 15-8 the last two years under Holliday. So with the same play -- BowlingHokie 11/14/2021 11:55AM. HP95,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Regarding the Alliance scheduling

Have there been any Alliance games scheduled since the Alliance formed (esp ACC/Pac12)? I would have expected an announcement of someone having scheduled an ACC/Pac12 game by now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: Big Weekend At UVA

It’s a big weekend for Virginia athletics as multiple teams are in action on Grounds. That includes the Saturday night showdown with top 10 Notre Dame at Scott Stadium, the start of the women’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament at Klockner Stadium, and game two for the men’s basketball team at the John Paul Jones Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Charles In Charge coming soon!!! Woohoo!!!!

757 our number one priority in all of the world. Block Penn State and guillotine choke Frankiln until he taps his way back to Happy Valley. Charles doesn't mess around. Then Charles goes right into Atlanta, takes Dabo's luchbox and hits him in the face with it. All those QBs...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Happy 4 him. Only have 1 college career, should be happy while you're there

Happy 4 him. Only have 1 college career, should be happy while you're there ** -- Lancelot Link 11/12/2021 1:51PM. Bam could've been really good in the MY system, he has all the tools -- soflahokie 11/12/2021 10:22AM. Not going to knock a true freshman learning defense during the COVID...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Until he decides to go on walkabout again

VT, JUCO, Ole Miss, Wake. He's got quite the assortment of clothes. ** -- UEMcGill 11/11/2021 11:22PM. He’s been on a mission just not in the traditional sense. ** -- VT One 11/12/2021 07:50AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
SPORTS

