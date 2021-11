PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was effusive in his praise of quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday even in the wake of a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurts wasn't asked to do a ton in the passing game -- he finished 11-of-17 for 162 yards -- but he added 62 yards on the ground and was at his best in crunch time, engineering a 10-play, 78-yard fourth-quarter drive, which he capped with a 28-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver DeVonta Smith. The key play was a scramble on third-and-4. Hurts had his legs hit as he dove for the first-down marker, causing him to do a full front flip. He got up, unscathed, and the crowd went wild.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO