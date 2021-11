Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In that vulnerable and trying postpartum period, the three to 12 months after having a baby where your body has changed so much, you need support. Mental support, physical support, someone to hold your screaming baby while you take a nap, and a hot meal and shower. But what I didn’t know I really needed, four babies later, was seriously supportive leggings. You know the kind I mean — not so buttery soft and flimsy that you feel like you are wearing pajamas, but not so constricting that your stomach hurts from the pressure after a few hours. I found the holy grail, the happy medium. They are called Intelligent Threads Relaxer Yoga Pants.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO