NBA

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: Nov. 1-7

By Geoffrey Clark
 6 days ago
Pat Connaughton gradually increased his playing time in each game he played over the past week and also started twice. That meant plenty of chances for him to contribute for the Milwaukee Bucks. The results were pretty decent.

Connaughton began the week by scoring 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and picking up two steals in a Nov. 2 road win over the struggling Detroit Pistons. That game also saw him shoot a season-best 75 percent from the field, going 6 of 8. He took a step back Nov. 5 against the New York Knicks by regressing to five points and a 1-of-7 performance from 3-point range. He had a more balanced game in a Nov. 7 loss to the Washington Wizards with a seven-point, five-rebound, two-steal performance.

For the week, Connaughton averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and 7 of 18 from beyond the arc. Sure, some of those numbers might have been inflated from that strong first game of the week, but who’s really considering that?

