CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

4 Arcane characters we want to see turned into future League champions

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Arcane focuses on the story of some of League’s champions, there are plenty of other non-champion characters who help build the foundation of the Netflix show. Many of those characters original to the world of Arcane could find their way in League of Legends, just as some of League’s original...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Fortnite - Arcane Jinx of League of Legends Trailer

Arcane Jinx from League of Legends arrives on the Fortnite Island on November 4, 2021 at 8 PM ET. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. The Arcane Jinx Outfit will be in the Item Shop as well as additional items from the Arcane: League of Legends Set, including the Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, and built from surplus Pow Pow parts. Also, pretend Piltover's your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends Vi buffs show a bright future for older champions

Vi is League of Legends' prototype brawler champion. One may even say that she walked, so that Sett could run. And run he does. All over everyone else, that is. However, where does this leave Vi?. As an older model champion, Vi's kit is fairly simple. We all know what...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Arcane skins for Jinx, Caitlyn in League of Legends revealed

Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is releasing several skins for League champions who will appear in the show. And today, Riot revealed skins for Jinx and Caitlyn based on the way the two characters will appear...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends Into The Arcane event: skins, missions, rewards

With the League of Legends TV show, Arcane, hitting screens around the world, Riot is putting on an event in-game to celebrate. The Into The Arcane event will offer players four skins, as well as a host of other rewards by completing some simple missions. The hype around League of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League Of Legends#Riot
epicstream.com

League of Legends Champion Jinx is Coming to Fornite Just in Time For Netflix's Arcane

Riot Games and Epic Games, two of the biggest video game developers, have partnered up to bring a selection of the Riot Games Product Portfolio to the Epic Games Store, and that includes bringing Jinx, the popular League of Legends Champion and main character in Arcane, to the world of Fortnite. This collaboration between Riot's MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game and Epic's battle royale game marks the first League of Legends Champion featured in a non-Riot game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

League of Legends Arcane: An Interview With the Creators And Voice-Actors

Riot Games has been putting the ‘s’ in its name, creating more than just the MOBA League of Legends. Not only did they create the card game Legends of Runeterra, autobattler Teamfight Tactics and shooter Valorant, they also produced and created video’s and comics for these games. With Arcane they will create something entirely new, a Netflix series in which the viewer will get to know the technological city of Piltover and the criminal district of Zaun with its inhabitants, like the known characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce and many more familiar names for those who have ever played League of Legends. We got the chance to talk to Christian Linke and Alex Yee, who are the creators and executive producers for Arcane, and Ella Purnell who voices Jinx, and Katie Leung who is the voice of Caitlyn.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

When and where to watch League of Legends' Arcane premiere

League of Legends is immensely popular all over the world and an animated series set in the world of Runeterra is something countless fans have been waiting for, for a very long time. The wait is almost at an end since you will be able to watch the premiere of Arcane on November 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

League of Legends Arcane Review Scores: Is it worth watching

The highly anticipated Arcane series based on League of Legends is finally out on Netflix. Naturally, hype surrounding the show is high, especially since millions around the world love the League of Legends universe and play the game. For others looking in, they want to know what all the attention is about. Hence, they look for Arcane review scores to help them decide if they’re going to watch the show or not. Hence, we have this article – a collection of Arcane review scores from critics in Metacritic and IMDB.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Game Haus

Arcane Episode 3: League of Legends Television Series

The third and final episode brilliantly concludes Arcane’s first act. With a rather explosive ending, Arcane Episode 3 pushes the narrative in a way that leaves the audience feeling uncomfortable. But despite this discomfort, the viewers find themselves wanting to learn more about the world. The question of what will happen next rings oppressively loud. Arcane episode 3 wraps up character arcs while leaving plenty left to explore.
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Golden Guardians releases Newbie, RoseThorn, Yunbee ahead of 2022 LCS season

Golden Guardians kicked off its League of Legends offseason restructuring process today by releasing its former starting support Newbie, as well as its Academy level jungler RoseThorn and mid laner Yunbee. When signed to the organization from the LLA’s All Knights last offseason, Newbie began his tenure with Golden Guardians...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends Arcane avatar creator is now live

Riot Games has launched its own avatar creator to celebrate the recent release of its first League of Legends inspired animated show, Arcane. Ahead of the next act’s release this Saturday, Nov. 13, you can stylize yourself in the steampunk-inspired look of Piltover and Zaun. Riot is promoting this new feature on Twitter with the #MyLeagueLook hashtag.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Challenges feature coming soon to League’s PBE

League of Legends’ newest feature aimed at acknowledging the accomplishments of players, known as Challenges, will soon be released on the game’s PBE. Jordan “Barackprobama” Checkman, competitive team design lead for League, revealed in a new game update blog post today that Challenges, which were teased as part of the upcoming 2022 preseason, are on the way. This feature will enable all types of League players, regardless of how and where they queue, to be recognized for their achievements in a different way than Eternals currently do.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.2: Eternity’s End officially revealed

The next chapter of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is on the horizon. Blizzard Entertainment revealed the game’s next upcoming patch, Patch 9.2: Eternity’s End, in a developer update earlier today. With the patch, players will have the opportunity to dive into a new zone, Zereth Mortis, and advance the story...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to ping enemy players in Battlefield 2042

When you’re playing Battlefield 2042, you’ll need to coordinate with other players to make sure your team pulls ahead. While having good aim and a strong game sense will allow you to average a decent kill/death ratio, you’ll also need to focus on enabling your team. Providing information for your...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All double-faced Mythic Rare cards in MTG’s Crimson Vow

Double-faced cards are a staple of Magic: The Gathering’s latest sets based on the Innistrad plane. Along with a plethora of other double-faced cards, the game’s latest set has a cycle of five mono-colored powerful Mythic Rare cards that have the potential to dominate some matchups in limited formats, as well as find some play in constructed decks.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy