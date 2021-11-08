The Feed: Chef Micah Frank Returns, and More

Of all the places you pined to sup and sip that were shuttered during the pandemic, Martha Hoover’s curiously eccentric cocktail closet Bar One Fourteen might have been your last holdout. Its candles-only lighting, avant-garde cocktail menu, and supper-club selection of bar snacks puts it in the running for Indy’s most unusual nightspot. (Esquire once called it “a lyric poem” and “a listening sanctuary.”) But with just 16 seats leaving little room for social distancing, it’s no surprise that this was one of the last local drinking holes to reopen after the pandemic, nearly two years after closing in early March 2020, nor that Hoover’s crew requires you to flash your vaccination card in the dark vestibule adjacent to the considerably calmer Napolese next door. Word to the wise: Scan yours or snap a pic so you can show it through the glow of your phone.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO