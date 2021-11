Counter-Strike pro Stewie2k recently gave his thoughts on why players who solely focus on aim and gun skill will only be able to get so far in VALORANT. VALORANT is a tactical FPS that requires players to master multiple skills to succeed. Players must be able to win gunfights and master each weapon while also understanding how and when to use their abilities. They must also understand how to maintain a healthy economy and work as a team to defeat the enemy. But some players only focus on improving their aim and fail to develop other skills, which won’t be enough in the long run, according to Stewie2k.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO