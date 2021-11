If confirmed by the Senate, Robert Califf would oversee decisions that will impact the cannabis industry. President Joe Biden is nominating former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf, to lead the agency, once again. Califf, 70, a cardiologist and clinical trial specialist, served as FDA commissioner for the last 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he spent more than 35 years as a researcher at Duke University, where he helped design studies for many of the world’s biggest drugmakers, reported AP.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO