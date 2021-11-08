Advancing Our 2030 Agenda by Responsibly Sourcing Promotional Items

I set up a new machine for my home lab environment, and after doing so, I started getting a 'Host Storage Status critical' on that hose. The problem is, it doesn't tell me ANYTHING about what's critical or why. One datastore is an onboard RAID6 array on the H730 controller, and the other datastore is a FreeNAS iSCSI target. When I look at the datastores, neither of them show any issues, triggered alarms or events that are relevant. The only thing I can find when I look at 'events' for the host is three events, the first being 'Alarm 'Host storage status' on (myhost) changed from Green to Red', then 'Alarm 'Host storage status' on (myhost) triggered an action', and finally 'Alarm 'Host storage status': an SNMP trap for entity (myhost) was sent'. These don't tell me anything - I have pretty much no idea what it's complaining about. The ONLY thing that I can think of is I'm using 'non Dell' SAS disks in the machine, and when I go to 'Hardware Health', the four disks are in a 'warning' state, the exact reason for this I can't seem to determine, but my GUESS is that it's due to the non-dell disks. I know the older controllers REALLY complain about non-Dell disks, but the newer ones generally don't complain, at least as noticeably. In the iDRAC, the H730 isn't complaining about anything - The array is online and the background init is progressing, everything is happy and healthy, so I don't really know what VMWare is complaining about.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO