The Miami Hurricanes had the Florida State Seminoles dead. All they had to do was convert on third-and-4 near midfield. When that didn’t happen, all they had to do was down Lou Hedley’s punt inside Florida State’s 10-yard line and make sure they didn’t get burned for a long play. When that didn’t happen, all they had to do was hold once they got the Seminoles into a fourth-and-14. Even when they couldn’t do that, they’d have a chance to maybe pull off a miracle comeback if their own if they could get the ball back in Tyler Van Dyke’s hands with some time left for a drive.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO