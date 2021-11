Jaylen Brown was ruled out for tonight’s game in Dallas and he could miss even more after suffering a right hamstring strain Thursday night against the Heat. “He’s still getting assessed. We’ll know more tomorrow about severity and length of time. He’s had some tightness there and we’ll know more when he gets looked at today,” head coach Ime Udoka before the Mavericks game. “We’re being cautious. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past. I think he’s had three or so over the last four years, so it’s something that he’s dealt with before, but he’s also bounced back pretty quickly.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO