CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Driving through defense ups risk of ACL tears for NBA players

By Tracie White-Stanford
Futurity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA players who like to drive through the defense line to shoot the basketball are more likely to suffer ACL tears, according to a new study. While that may not be surprising to basketball fans whose favorite players have suffered the injury—including the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson in the 2019...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Haase
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Paul Pressey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Sports Medicine#Acl#The University Of Texas
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball’s latest comments won’t make LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George happy

LaMelo Ball had one heck of a season opener for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, leading his team to a tough 123-122 win at home. LaMelo finished with a team-high 31 points built on 7-of-9 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The crafty playmaker has been anointed as the savior of the Hornets, who have languished at the bottom half of the NBA in recent years.
NBA
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy