It's Christmas all year round at this café

Here's a question for you, when it is ok to decorate for Christmas? Or do we have to wait for Thanksgiving?. I'm curious as to what people have to say, as for my wife and me, we put up Christmas decorations on November 1st, so yesterday. I mean, we live in Montana and there is snow on the tops of the mountains, if that doesn't scream Christmas time, I'm not sure what does.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO